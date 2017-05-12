News By Tag
Impelsys Inc Appraised at CMMi Level 3
Impelsys Inc. today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.
The appraisal was performed by Concept QA Labs Pvt. Ltd. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys, acknowledges the importance of the appraisal, in his words, "CMMI Level 3 is an important milestone for Impelsys. We believe that this is the recognition of a concerted effort of all the members at the organization. Impelsys, as a provider of value products and services believes in streamlining our processes to ensure quality and on-time delivery. We believe in continuous improvement - we will strive to achieve further excellence and leverage our position in providing world class products and services to the content and learning industry".
About CMMI® Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIInstitute.com
About Impelsys
