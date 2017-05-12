 
News By Tag
* Online Learning
* Digital Content
* Publishing Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Impelsys Inc Appraised at CMMi Level 3

Impelsys Inc. today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Online Learning
Digital Content
Publishing Technology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- New York: Impelsys Inc. today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®.

The appraisal was performed by Concept QA Labs Pvt. Ltd. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Impelsys (http://www.impelsys.com/) Inc., a company founded in 2001, started with converting physical text books into digital copies. Currently the company is one of the global leaders in providing digital platforms and technology services to publishers and learning providers like professional associations and universities. iPublishCentral (https://www.ipublishcentral.com/) is their flagship digital infrastructure which caters to content delivery, e-learning and other related services like publishing workflow optimization, analytics, security and mobility.

Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys, acknowledges the importance of the appraisal, in his words, "CMMI Level 3 is an important milestone for Impelsys. We believe that this is the recognition of a concerted effort of all the members at the organization. Impelsys, as a provider of value products and services believes in streamlining our processes to ensure quality and on-time delivery. We believe in continuous improvement - we will strive to achieve further excellence and leverage our position in providing world class products and services to the content and learning industry".

About CMMI® Institute

CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIInstitute.com

About Impelsys

Impelsys (http://www.impelsys.com/) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for educational providers, publishers and enterprises - managing content & learning delivery on their flagship platform – iPublishCentral Suite, the World's Most Comprehensive Read-to-Learn Solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across digital product development lifecycle helping clients build new digital products ranging from eBooks to simulations to online courseware.

Contact
Roshan Jayaram
***@impelsys.com
End
Source:
Email:***@impelsys.com
Posted By:***@impelsys.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Learning, Digital Content, Publishing Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Impelsys Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share