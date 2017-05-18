World Favorite Frangrance In 2017 Is Created By Dali Haute Parfumerie

Europe has a new diplomatic partner in DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE - the creator of WORLD FAVORITE PERFUME IN 2017. The decision has being announced during EUROPE DAY celebrations by European Council on Tourism and Trade President.

-- On the occasion of Europe Day 2017, France has received a new recognition as the center of world culture and lifestyle with the title of CREATOR OF WORLD FAVORITE PERFUME being saliently ascribed to DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE.The Perfume is from 17th century onwards an intricate part of European culture and must be inscribed as a part of tourism development as tourists are attracted by magic places where perfume is made and by perfume artists.Today the quest for exclusive perfumes, for the secrets of the perfume creators has a new address: Dali Haute Parfumerie, World Favorite Perfume in 2017, based in Paris.Dali Haute Parfumerie has just being honored with the title of World Favorite Perfume for 2017, in appreciation of his original interpretation of exceptional jewels created by Salvador Dali from which aroused the inspiration for creating unique perfumes, carved by the world famous perfume maker: Alberto Morillas.Dali Haute Parfumerie has being inspired by the jewels collections created by the artist and now the exceptional perfume bottles are transformed in works of art, the jewels on the cap have to be preserved and kept in house for generations to come.It was Mr. Jean-Pierre Grivory, President Director General of Cofinluxe that harbored the bold idea to launch a new luxury perfume brand, based on the artistic creations of Salvador Dali.A visionary decision that ascribed DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE on the road to universal recognition and successHaving your own signed Salvador Dali perfume in your house is without doubt the greatest gift that Dali Haute Parfumerie is offering to the aficionados of high end perfumes.But the magic doesn't stop at the bottle!The perfume bottles of Dali Haute Parfumerie are the chalice that is protecting the fragrances carved by one of the world`s best perfume artists, fragrances that will invite you on a voyage across the essences of life.Inside every Dali Haute Parfumerie fragrance you will find the rarest raw materials and substances in the perfume industry ranging from: absolute ambrette, orange blossom absolute, musk, patchouli of Indonesia,ylang-ylang, so many natural aromas and essences that will instantly transport you in a oniric voyage.In the official letter penned for Mr. Jean-Pierre Grivory, President Director General of COFINLUXE (the parent company of Dali Haute Perfumerie)on May 9, 2017, on Europe Day and announcing Dali Haute Parfumerie as World Favorite Perfume in 2017 is noted that:«Starting today DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE is receiving the precious recognition of quality for cosmetics and perfume's industry and a sign of trust on international markets as the WORLD FAVORITE PERFUME FOR 2017.On May 9, on the EUROPE DAY, when we are celebrating the values of our continent and all that our peoples are producing and in the presence of diplomatic corps accredited to our institution we have publicly signed the decree conferring the official title of WORLD FAVORITE PERFUME FOR 2017 to DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE.From today DALI HAUTE PARFUMERIE fragrances will be used for protocol gifts, product tasting, for brand presentations, for international delegations and international events related to tourism, trade and diplomacy across the world, promoting Europe industriousness, innovation spirit and cultural prowess.European Council on Tourism and Trade proudly crowned Dali Haute Parfumerie for the unique and astute spirit of promoting the European, but also universal values of Salvador Dali creations and encapsulating in his perfumes the French spirit, the European culture and the magic of a great perfume artist Alberto Morillas».