Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Sebring Office Wins First Quarter Regional Sales Award
The company was honored by HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, with the 2017 first quarter office award, earning third place based on residential units for offices in the U.S. South with one to 20 sales professionals. This is the second consecutive quarter the Sebring office was recognized with this award. Debbie Ward-Terry is the Market President for the Sebring office.
"Our Sebring office's ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of our agents and staff," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "We are so proud to be in business with the best agents in the area."
The Sebring office is home to the company's top agent in the state. Agent Lazaro Martinez was recognized as the No. 1 agent in Florida and No. 65 in the nation for residential units sold in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate network. Chris Rattray of the Port Richey office placed third in Florida and No. 82 in the nation for residential units sold in the affiliate network. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate network encompasses nearly 43,000 agents and 1,300 offices.
"I am so proud of our dedicated team and I congratulate them on their success," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our agents have worked very hard to receive this well-deserved national recognition. We are honored to represent the state and nation's top-ranking offices and agents in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate network."
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
