Mueller Could Finally Determine Whether a Sitting President Can Be Indicted
This Open Legal Question Might be Answered by Indictment for Obstruction of Justice
If so Mueller, and ultimately the courts, may have to confront an unanswered question as to which many legal experts are sharply divided, can a sitting president by indicted for a crime?, predicts public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has formally studied this issue at least twice: first regarding President Richard Nixon's role in Watergate, and second when President Bill Clinton was impeached. In both cases they answered the legal question in the negative.
Indeed, when the Watergate grand jury was told by a federal prosecutor that it could not indict Nixon for any crimes, no matter how clear the evidence, Banzhaf brought legal action seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor so that the grand jury could receive an unbiased opinion as to that legal issue.
Media reports of Banzhaf's application may have been the first time many people - including members of Congress, reporters, and other - had ever heard of the concept. Shortly thereafter, as evidence of Nixon's complicity mounted, Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox was appointed.
The philosophy of many prosecutors is that it is entirely proper from them to push the boundaries of existing law, and let impartial judges draw the proper line, rather than restricting themselves.
In other words, if Mueller has a good faith belief that Trump has committed obstruction of justice or any other crime, and that it isn't clear whether or not he can be indicted, it might be seen as entirely appropriate for him to seek an indictment, and let courts - initially the trial judge, but ultimately appellate courts, including the Supreme Court - make that important constitutional determination.
There is also always the possibility of a "runaway grand jury" - a rare but not unforeseeable situation in which a grand jury decides for itself to disregard the advice and suggestions of the prosecutors, and conduct investigations beyond that which he requests, and/or to issue indictments which he may not have requested, or even told the grand jury would be impossible and illegal.
Should that occur, courts may likewise be forced to determine if a sitting president is immune from criminal actions, even though it is now well established that he is not immune from civil legal actions.
Since Trump is both unconventional and unpredictable, and possibly unprincipled, other actions he might take to protect himself should also be considered, counsels Banzhaf. For example, as the Los Angeles Times has concluded, "Trump can order Rosenstein to fire Mueller, and fire Rosenstein if he refuses."
Another vexing scenario, which could easily escalate to a constitutional crisis, could occur if Trump attempted to issue a "full, free, and absolute pardon" (the language used in the Nixon pardon) to himself, and then tried to claim that he was immune from prosecution, and perhaps even impeachment, says Banzhaf, noting just how unbelievable recent events have already proven to be.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
