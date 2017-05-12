Mills Fleet Farm Implements Omni-channel Commerce Experience

Collaboration with DMI Brings Convenient and Flexible Enterprise Shopping Experience to Mills Fleet Farm Customers

End

-- Today Mills Fleet Farm, a retailer with 37 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota, announced the launch of its new omni-channel commerce solution focused on providing its customers a first-class experience online, on mobile and in-store. DMI created a feature-rich, responsive site with order management capabilities that tightly integrates Mills' customers' shopping and customer service experiences.Visit the new website at https://www.fleetfarm.com/As a full-service supplier for life, work, home and recreation, Mills Fleet Farm combines a wide range of products, including farm and livestock equipment, apparel, electronics, toys, outdoor sporting equipment, food items and home improvement products. The implementation of the order management system enables customers to access, purchase and receive a diverse set of products from one supplier in the way that's most convenient for the customer.Additionally, the experiential marketing capability enables greater marketing and merchandising control over the site, allowing Mills Fleet Farm to manage their business in a more adaptable and flexible way. Other key features include:· Buy online, pick up in store· Responsive mobile site· Real-time, relevant analytics· Modern search capabilities allowing customers to find products faster· Increased conversion· Better overall control of the site's features and functions"Having the right partner is critical to the successful deployment of any large software initiative. DMI provided real-world expertise as our system integrator. Leveraging their skills, the DMI team hit the milestones and maintained the timeline, enabling the Mills team to focus on the customer-facing aspects of our world-class, tier 1 commerce software. Due to the success of the project, DMI is a key ongoing partner with Mills.""Today's customers demand a rich and rapid shopping experience, and our research shows many retailers are not delivering. Mills Fleet Farm wanted to meet customer needs and expectations while gaining control over its processes, and we worked together to make it happen. DMI delivers data-driven, human-centric solutions that create seamless customer experiences in today's connected world."DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.USAdriana SaldanaNadel Phelan, Inc.831-440-2415adriana@nadelphelan.comInternationalLaura CahillAxiCom+2083924071laura.cahill@axicom.comCorporateStacy GreinerDMI240-200-5878sgreiner@dminc.com