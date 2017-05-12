 
News By Tag
* Retail
* Enterprise Mobility
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bethesda
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Mills Fleet Farm Implements Omni-channel Commerce Experience

Collaboration with DMI Brings Convenient and Flexible Enterprise Shopping Experience to Mills Fleet Farm Customers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Retail
* Enterprise Mobility

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Bethesda - Maryland - US

BETHESDA, Md. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Mills Fleet Farm, a retailer with 37 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota, announced the launch of its new omni-channel commerce solution focused on providing its customers a first-class experience online, on mobile and in-store. DMI created a feature-rich, responsive site with order management capabilities that tightly integrates Mills' customers' shopping and customer service experiences.

Visit the new website at https://www.fleetfarm.com/

As a full-service supplier for life, work, home and recreation, Mills Fleet Farm combines a wide range of products, including farm and livestock equipment, apparel, electronics, toys, outdoor sporting equipment, food items and home improvement products. The implementation of the order management system enables customers to access, purchase and receive a diverse set of products from one supplier in the way that's most convenient for the customer.

Additionally, the experiential marketing capability enables greater marketing and merchandising control over the site, allowing Mills Fleet Farm to manage their business in a more adaptable and flexible way. Other key features include:

·         Buy online, pick up in store

·         Responsive mobile site

·         Real-time, relevant analytics

·         Modern search capabilities allowing customers to find products faster

·         Increased conversion

·         Better overall control of the site's features and functions

Gary Konitzer, IT manager of business systems, Mills Fleet Farm, said: "Having the right partner is critical to the successful deployment of any large software initiative. DMI provided real-world expertise as our system integrator. Leveraging their skills, the DMI team hit the milestones and maintained the timeline, enabling the Mills team to focus on the customer-facing aspects of our world-class, tier 1 commerce software. Due to the success of the project, DMI is a key ongoing partner with Mills."

Marc Irish, DMI president, Commerce Division, said: "Today's customers demand a rich and rapid shopping experience, and our research shows many retailers are not delivering. Mills Fleet Farm wanted to meet customer needs and expectations while gaining control over its processes, and we worked together to make it happen. DMI delivers data-driven, human-centric solutions that create seamless customer experiences in today's connected world."

About DMI:
DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

PR Contacts:
US
Adriana Saldana
Nadel Phelan, Inc.
831-440-2415
adriana@nadelphelan.com

International
Laura Cahill
AxiCom
+2083924071
laura.cahill@axicom.com

Corporate
Stacy Greiner
DMI
240-200-5878
sgreiner@dminc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dminc.in Email Verified
Tags:Retail, Enterprise Mobility
Industry:Technology
Location:Bethesda - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digital Management, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share