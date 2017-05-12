Mimecast to Demonstrate Cyber Resilience TechniquesAgainst Ransomware and Spear-phishing

Security experts will perform live email hacks to demonstrate top attack techniques and showcase how to defend against them

Brian Pinnock, cyber resilience expert at Mimecast

-- Mimecast Limited, a leading email and data security company, announced its participation at the 4th Gulf Information Security and Conference (GISEC), which will be held from May 21st to May 23rd, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company plans to showcase its full-range of advanced email and data security services and demonstrate enhanced cyber resilience techniquesat the region's largest IT security exhibition."Middle East organizations have seen greater volumes of attacks last year and have suffered larger losses than other regions in the world due to cyber incidents. One of the threat areas that has been mostly ignored by enterprises is email security. More than 90% of cyberattacks start in emails. While email, itself, is seldom the end goal for the attackers, over 70% of these attacks lead to other systems in the network. These email attacks predominantly feature techniques such as spear-phishing, ransomware and impersonation of key employees," said"At GISEC 2017, we plan to make visitors aware of the top cyberattack techniques being adopted by cybercriminals and demonstrate how to defend against these attacks and human errors. Apart fromshowcasing our advanced email security services that help protect against spear-phishing, ransomware and impersonation attacks, we will also be discussing cyber resilience strategies that focus on ensuring continuity during an attack and fast recovery after a threat is neutralized,"Mr Pinnock added.As part of its GISEC 2017 activities, Mimecast will demonstrate Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection, which helps defend against malicious links, weaponized attachments, impersonation attacks and data loss or malware from internally-generated emails."Mimecast believes that email security is critical to ensure cyber resilience against targeted attacks and IT failure. As email moves to the cloud such as Microsoft Office 365, advanced security still requires a defense-in-depth strategy.Mimecast protects against evolving attacks, allows organizations to keep email running during an attack and recover to a last known good state once an attack is over,"Mr. Pinnock explained.Mimecast will be exhibiting at stand #D-20, Zabeel Halls 4,5 at GISEC 2017. Senior global executives and security experts from the companywill be available to meet customers and partners and share their global experiences, expertise and successes with them. Live hacks will be run at 12 noon and 3pm every day.