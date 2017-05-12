News By Tag
Mimecast to Demonstrate Cyber Resilience TechniquesAgainst Ransomware and Spear-phishing
Security experts will perform live email hacks to demonstrate top attack techniques and showcase how to defend against them
"Middle East organizations have seen greater volumes of attacks last year and have suffered larger losses than other regions in the world due to cyber incidents. One of the threat areas that has been mostly ignored by enterprises is email security. More than 90% of cyberattacks start in emails. While email, itself, is seldom the end goal for the attackers, over 70% of these attacks lead to other systems in the network. These email attacks predominantly feature techniques such as spear-phishing, ransomware and impersonation of key employees," said Brian Pinnock, cyber resilience expert at Mimecast.
"At GISEC 2017, we plan to make visitors aware of the top cyberattack techniques being adopted by cybercriminals and demonstrate how to defend against these attacks and human errors. Apart fromshowcasing our advanced email security services that help protect against spear-phishing, ransomware and impersonation attacks, we will also be discussing cyber resilience strategies that focus on ensuring continuity during an attack and fast recovery after a threat is neutralized,"
As part of its GISEC 2017 activities, Mimecast will demonstrate Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection, which helps defend against malicious links, weaponized attachments, impersonation attacks and data loss or malware from internally-generated emails.
"Mimecast believes that email security is critical to ensure cyber resilience against targeted attacks and IT failure. As email moves to the cloud such as Microsoft Office 365, advanced security still requires a defense-in-depth strategy.Mimecast protects against evolving attacks, allows organizations to keep email running during an attack and recover to a last known good state once an attack is over,"Mr. Pinnock explained.
Mimecast will be exhibiting at stand #D-20, Zabeel Halls 4,5 at GISEC 2017. Senior global executives and security experts from the companywill be available to meet customers and partners and share their global experiences, expertise and successes with them. Live hacks will be run at 12 noon and 3pm every day.
