PinkBlueIndia unveils its latest "Summer'17 Collection For Kids"

Ms. Aastha Agarwal, the co-founder of PinkBlueIndia.com, shares her thoughts on newest summer collection 2017,"Summers are all about dressing light and breezy. Moms look for baby summer clothes that are let the skin breathe and are also high on fashion quotient. Our designers have come up with gorgeous new summer baby girl party dresses, baby dresses for weddings, stylish party frocks, baby boy party outfits etc. for a fashionable wardrobe of your kids. Shop online in India these stylish and fancy clothes crafted with love, just at PinkBlueIndia."
Highlights of Baby Summer Clothes Collection 2017
Here are some alluring features of this latest seasonal collection at PinkBlueIndia…
Summer Clothing Dress Sets 2017 for Baby Girls
Fabulous baby girl boutique dresses for special occasions. 2 piece baby girl summer clothing dress sets consisting of baby shorts and tops are extremely comfortable and snazzy. These party wear dresses for one year old baby are delightful modish baby dresses for birthdays.
Dashing Formal Suits Partywear Collection for Baby Boys
Dress your baby boy in dapper two piece boys suits and three piece page boy special occasion wear. The latest collection showcases wide range of boys wedding suits that make awesome children's wedding outfits. For toddlers, buy online one piece formal rompers that are handsome boys' occasion wear to buy online for a flawless formal party look.
Wide Range Flower Girl Tutu Dresses in Vibrant Colors
Shop online beautiful flower girl tutu dresses for weddings and birthdays. These vivacious flower girl dresses in tutu style are mesmerizing outfits for baby girls in India. The summer clothing collection features tutu dresses for toddlers, tutu dresses for babies, birthday tutu dresses adorned with flowers in unique assortments. Find these tutu birthday wear in pink, yellow, blue, white and red to dress your girl like a princess!!!
Summer Special Kids Swimwear, Swimsuits, & Bathing Suit
Summers are incomplete without swimwear. Choose from extensive range of colorful baby girl swimsuits and infant boy swimwear. Most unique collection of baby girl summer clothes and boys beachwear is now just a click away. Pick from one piece, two piece or three piece swimsuits for kids in India. Swimming costumes for boys include baby boy swim shorts, trunks and rash guards. Baby and toddler girl swimwear features bikins, tankinis and full coverage baby girls swimwear.
Custom-Made Party Outfits at PinkBlueIndia
At PinkBlueIndia, you can also have customized special occasion dresses made for your daughter. Have beautiful wedding gowns, prom dresses and evening dresses, made-to-order in the color you desire with the best of the fitting. With customization services, say no to comprises!!!
Size Spectrum
Buy online these exquisite summer outfits for baby boys and girls of age 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months, 1-2 years and 3 to 10 years.
Shipping and Delivery
Shop online from anywhere in India and enjoy Free Shipping and Cash on Delivery facility. International shipping to countries like UK, USA, Canada and worldwide is also available at PinkBlueIndia.
Premium Express service promises timely delivery across major cities along with next day delivery with Prime Time Plus.
About PinkBlueIndia
PinkBlueIndia.com is popular online clothing and accessories store for kids in India. It offers the finest range of special occasion dresses, fashionable birthday apparels, designer wedding clothes and delightful ethnic festive wear clothing for kids of all age brackets. Not only this, it also features wide collection of accessories for children which include headbands, shoes, hats, sunglasses etc. It is the best place to find newest clothes for baby boys and girls in India.
For more information about the Summer Clothing Collection 2017for kids & Babies, please visit:- http://www.pinkblueindia.com
Contact
Aastha Agarwal
***@pinkblueindia.com
