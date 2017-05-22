 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Workshop Performance Premiere and Q&A of Bother Line, Directed by Debora Balardini

Debora Balardini premieres a directorial workshop featuring one-woman performance segments from Bother Line, an original work written and performed by actress Gio Miele and produced by Nettles Artists Collective.
 
 
Bother Line, A One-Woman Show
Bother Line, A One-Woman Show
 
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- On June 17, 6–8 p.m., theater director Debora Balardini premieres a directorial workshop featuring one-woman performance segments of Bother Line, an original solo work written and performed by Gio Miele. The intimate theater exploration, that will ultimately result in a full production, will take place at PUNTO Space and seeks to explore the daily impact of the humanization versus the dehumanization of our bodies and our identities.  The performance is a work that is conceptualized from Miele's own experiences and the work of Clarise Lispector.

Balardini and Miele, acquainted through Group .BR, PUNTO Space, and its resident award-winning company, Nettles Artists Collective, discovered synergy in creating a meaningful exploration of character in response to the scrutiny that devalues feelings of human worth. With 2017 marking a full creative year for Balardini, who will soon take the stage again as a performer, Bother Line is one of two one-person projects she's committed to directing this year.

The developmental process of directing original work is a mindful one for Balardini, who is a 30-year veteran in physical theater, performance, and movement as an art form as a performer, a director, an educator, and a producer. After years as a performer, Balardini states that the result of an in-depth exploration of a piece of original work like Bother Line is that it is "never a finished one but rather a transforming one. Much of my interest parallels the actual obsession the performer/artist has for their material and the need to bring it to life. I am most interested in the fantasy and how to give body to that fantasy."

An in-depth Q&A session will follow the segments presented, which help both Balardini and Miele expose themselves to the experience of audience members. Balardini thrives on the discovery that results from the complex, non-traditional performance: "I am curious to know what images will impact the audience and remain with them. As a director and lover of theater, I want to know the impact of what the audience visually sees, hears, and also experiences physically. The exploration is to travel beyond the usual 'I like it' or 'I don't like it.' It's important to know if the audience experienced a dream or a nightmare. When we understand why it feeds the performance, and we all finally dive into the specifics of what touches us and how it touches us. It is the work of self-awareness for audience and performer alike. Everyone in the room during a performance actively brings performances to life."

A full performance of Bother Line is slated to premiere by fall/winter of 2017/2018.  Balardini and Miele elaborate on Bother Line's origins in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aa8pKq1Ugoc.



###

About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com) -

Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective, and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera - The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her global calling as a performer, educator, director, and producer. She is also one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women and is currently a Brazilian International Press Award 2017 Best Actress nominee for the production she co-created, co-produced, and performed, Inside the Wild Heart, as seen in IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post blog, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.

Nettles Artists Collective, Producer (nettlesartists.com (http://nettlesartists.com/)):

Nettles Artists Collective (NAC), founded by Debora Balardini and Sandie Luna, is a New York-based group of immigrant artists, performers, and producers with a mission to imbue the American performing arts scene with authentic global voices and universal vision. The collective carries a commitment to diversify the U.S. audience through the donations of tickets to people that would not otherwise have access to, or be exposed to, theater. For ten years NAC has worked to create an approach to theater that is transparent, permeable, and constantly changing. Instead of fighting against prejudice, they celebrate differences. NAC is currently a resident at PUNTO Space.

Source:Nettles Artists Collective
Page Updated Last on: May 22, 2017
