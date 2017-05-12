News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
3D printing market worth $6.98 billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said "Prototyping, product development and innovation are the three most dominant causes of rising adoption of 3D printing in the global market. Prototyping has remained the leading and main use of 3D printing since its inception. However, accelerating new product development, innovations and providing consumer friendly customized products have become the leading priorities these days.
Objects of complex shapes can be formed using 3D modelling techniques. It has been claimed by futurologists that 3D printing is signalling the beginning of a third industrial revolution, after the production line assembly that has been dominating the manufacturing industry since the late 19th century."
The 225 page report contains 232 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the 3D printing market. Visiongain provides 3D printing forecasts by application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Personal, Industrial, Aerospace, Education, Others) by process (Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Material Jetting, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Directed Energy Disposition (DED), Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination) by technology (SLA, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), 3D Inkjet Printing (3DP), Polyjet Printing (MJP) , Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Others) by material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramics, Others) and by Printer Type (Commercial, Consumer)
The 225 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for the period 2017-2027 for 4 regions and 9 leading national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in 3D printing including 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Concept Laser, EOS GmbH, ExOne GmbH, Materialise, Protolabs, SLM Solutions, Stratasys and Ultimaker.
The3D Printing Technologies Market Report 2017-2027 Forecasts For Additive Manufacturing (AM) By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Personal, Industrial, Aerospace, Education, Others) By Process (Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Material Jetting, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Directed Energy Disposition (DED), Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination) By Technology (SLA, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), 3D Inkjet Printing (3DP), Polyjet Printing (MJP) , Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Others) By Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramics, Others) By Printer Type (Commercial, Consumer) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the 3D printing market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the manufacturing industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse