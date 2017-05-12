News By Tag
Fergusson Law Expands With New Talent
Katy is a trainee solicitor. She graduated from Aberdeen University with a LLB and completed the one year Diploma in Legal Practice at Edinburgh University. She is registered with the Law Society of Scotland as a Trainee Solicitor.
We believe Katy is the right person to help us grow our business. Clients will love her intelligence and calm, approachable attitude.
Fergusson Law is a private client solicitors and estate agency in central Edinburgh. We offer specialist advice covering all aspects of family provision such as estate planning, inheritance tax advice and wills. Many services are offered at a fixed fee.
Fergusson Law - http://www.fergussonlaw.com
Fergusson Law Estate Agency - http://www.fergussonlaw.com/
