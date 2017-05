Fergusson Law Expands With New Talent

Katy Hood Trainee Solicitor

-- Fergusson Law are delighted to announce that Katy Hood has joined the company as a trainee solicitor. As the practice has grown in the past year and we have increased our client base, we required an enthusiastic new member to join our team and help us expand further. We also want to maintain a high level of service for all our clients by giving them the best legal advice and attention at all times.Katy is a trainee solicitor. She graduated from Aberdeen University with a LLB and completed the one year Diploma in Legal Practice at Edinburgh University. She is registered with the Law Society of Scotland as a Trainee Solicitor.We believe Katy is the right person to help us grow our business. Clients will love her intelligence and calm, approachable attitude.Fergusson Law is a private client solicitors and estate agency in central Edinburgh. We offer specialist advice covering all aspects of family provision such as estate planning, inheritance tax advice and wills. Many services are offered at a fixed fee.Fergusson Law - http://www.fergussonlaw.com Fergusson Law Estate Agency - http://www.fergussonlaw.com/estate-agency