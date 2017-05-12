News By Tag
How to Check for Phone Upgrade AT&T
AT&T is the conglomerate multinational telecommunication industry. It is the top second largest telephone service provider in the American Country. This company basically hails from America with its main head office at Whitacre tower in Downtown Dellas which is in Texas.
What is the common procedure to upgrade your AT&T in Apple device?
People may be suffering for finding the solution for upgrading the AT&T in iphone. Over the internet there is many different methods which has been mentioned for providing the solution to the upgrading problem. There is numbers of ways which has been provided to be implemented by the common users but below given is the common method which has been used by all the users fro all over the world.
Step 1: First of all, start your iphone device.
Step 2: Then after open your phone application in your device.
Step 3: If this application is not installed in your phone then just make it download from the play store of your iphone device.
Step 4: Now when properly installed your phone application in your iphone, the dial *639# in the space provided to make it call afterwards.
Step 5: After that click on the 'call' button.
Step 6: Then you need to wait for a moment after that a text message will be send to you from AT&T.
Step 7: This particular message will inform you regarding the upgrade eligibility status on your iphone.
Step 8: Perform the step as per the requirement in your iphone device.
Hence be sure that by following the above mentioned steps you will definitely get the way to your problem. But some other way is also there to get the upgrade facility in your iphone. AT&T Support Phone Numberis the official number which has been provided by the AT&T company to resolve your problems. This service is totally free of cost and can be availed at any time by the users.
