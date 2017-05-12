News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Another Number App Enables Busy Professionals to Port Their Numbers and Make Free Calls to Landlines
Innovative mobile app helps users take control of their work calls hassle free
At the same time, Another Number subscribers can now make unlimited calls to standard UK landlines for free. Also, new subscribers receive 200 free minutes for calling or sending texts to any national mobile network each month for the first three months of their subscription.
Andy Munarriz, Founder and CEO, Another Number comments:
"Another Number is a great solution for busy professionals, contractors and freelancers who don't want to carry two phones or need to separate work calls from personal ones. However, changing a phone number they have had for years can be inconvenient, disruptive and time consuming. Now, they can keep their number and use our service hassle free.
"Another Number differs from other services on the market, as they don't offer our full range of services and often only address people who want a throw away secondary phone number for dating apps or selling online. Another Number was created specifically for busy professionals who need a reliable second phone number. That's why our app uses the mobile network, offers transcribed voicemails, customised greetings, number porting and free calls to landlines. At the same time, Another Number is built on a robust system which has been thoroughly tested and successfully deployed worldwide."
The porting process is simple and swift. Another Number users only need to:
· Request a Porting Authorisation Code (PAC) from their existing provider which can be obtained via phone or text.
· Send this code to Another Number.
· Another Number will then manage the entire process which takes only two weeks.
During the porting process the user can still use their old number. They can receive and make calls and texts as usual. Once the transfer has been made, the user will be notified and can start using their previous number through the app immediately.
Satoshi Hori, CEO of Life Biomedical comments:
"I used to carry two mobiles - one for work, another for personal calls and it was far from ideal. I tried a dual-sim phone but I realised that I was more comfortable with my iPhone so ended up carrying two mobiles again.
"Another Number's porting option was crucial for me. As a CEO the ability to keep my old number and disruptions to a minimum is of paramount importance. With Another Number I don't have to carry two phones and my contacts can reach me as usual without the hassle and confusion of a new phone number."
"Our target is to help as many professionals as possible to manage their customers' expectations with professionalism and to give users the flexibility to switch off when they need to. To achieve this, we're constantly working on improving our services and adding new features to Another Number. Very soon we'll be launching a new subscription package – Another Number Lite that will be based solely on users' Wi-Fi or Mobile Data connection and cost £4.99 per month," adds Munarriz.
Another Number's main subscription package costs £9.99 per month and offers 24/7 coverage to customers by using the mobile network rather than VoIP technology.
Another Number Lite will have the same features and benefits as the standard subscription:
· Additional phone number on the existing device
· Business calls and texts clearly identified as 'via Another Number'
· 'Do not disturb mode' for diverting work calls and texts
· Voice mail transcription
· Porting option
The only difference is that all these services will be dependent on the subscriber's Wi-Fi or 3G/4G connection.
About Another Number
Another Number (http://www.anothernumber.com/
With Another Number users avoid the burden of an additional contract with a phone operator, benefit from call management features to manage work-life balance better and an affordable subscription that can be cancelled at any time.
iTunes billing facilitates clear and easy payment management and expenses claims for business phone allowance.
Developed by the team behind HulloMail (http://hullomail.com/
Contact
Monica
***@bamboopr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse