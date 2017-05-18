Duty Free on Board Introduces Father's Day Discounts on Every Purchase

Duty-Free on Board allows everyone to buy the best gifts for their father on a special occasion of Father's Day. The Father's Day discounts would help you to access the best products with free shipping anywhere in the US.

* Miami - Florida - US MIAMI - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Duty Free on Board introduces the best-discounted range & every product at very reasonable prices. They are introducing the best quality, variety and a huge range of products to gift your dad this Father's day. They allow you to access the best variety of perfumes, chocolates, watches and lots of more available at the amazingly reasonable price.



They are introducing the captivating range and variety for your family, friends, and Father on a special day so that you can bring forth anything to make him feel good and nothing better you can give him than his dream watch that he wanted to buy but the expensive price tag always compelled him to control his desires.



You can even customize a gift basket wherein you can put all of your father's favorite items including a Swiss watch, Ralph Lauren perfume, Tommy glasses, Lacoste scarf etc. What's better than getting an additional $10 off on your first order on min $50 purchase. They are introducing this unbelievable discount for the buyers who are really exciting about shopping from the Duty-Free online shop at discounted prices.



Additional $10 off on Father's Day would be given to the people spending $100 or more for their father on this special occasion. You can Use Promo Code DAD17 for this discount. On addition, with your father's day purchase, you would be able to get more convenience with free shipping option anywhere in the US.



Whenever you find it difficult to make a purchase of the best items, they allow you to add to cart your desired product and choose the payment option by filling the delivery details. Once you end up with shopping online, get additional discounted and continue by accessing the easy payment mode on the internet.



Leylani Cardoso

Leylani Cardoso

leylani@dfwinflight.com