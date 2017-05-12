Bioceramics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bioceramics Market is accounted for $12.95 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $20.05 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for medical services and surgical intervention, rising treatment in dental care and growing consumer incomes are some of the key factors driving the market growth. North America's bioceramics market is anticipated to grow strong owing to research in bioceramics, increase in cancer occurrence rate, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S and escalating funding and R&D activities in Canada. Europe is the largest market for bioceramics owing to its optimistic outlook towards the orthopaedic sector, primarily in Germany.Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corp, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Medical LLC, Amedica Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Invibio Ltd., Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Corbion N.V., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Bayer AG, Ceramics GmbH, Royal DSM, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Kyocera Corp., Tosoh Corp and Nobel Biocare.• Bone Grafting• Cardiovascular• Bio-medical• Dental• Drug Delivery Systems• Orthopaedic• Tissue Engineering• Carbon• Aluminium Oxide• Calcium Sulfate• Zirconia• Calcium Phosphate• Glass• Bioactive• Bio-Resorbabale• Bioinert• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioceramics-market