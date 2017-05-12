 
News By Tag
* Bioceramics Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Bioceramics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Bioceramics Market

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bioceramics Market is accounted for $12.95 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $20.05 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for medical services and surgical intervention, rising treatment in dental care and growing consumer incomes are some of the key factors driving the market growth. North America's bioceramics market is anticipated to grow strong owing to research in bioceramics, increase in cancer occurrence rate, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S and escalating funding and R&D activities in Canada. Europe is the largest market for bioceramics owing to its optimistic outlook towards the orthopaedic sector, primarily in Germany.

Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corp, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Medical LLC, Amedica Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Invibio Ltd., Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Corbion N.V., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Bayer AG, Ceramics GmbH, Royal DSM, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Kyocera Corp., Tosoh Corp and Nobel Biocare.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioceramics-market

Applications Covered:
• Bone Grafting
• Cardiovascular
• Bio-medical
• Dental
• Drug Delivery Systems
• Orthopaedic
• Tissue Engineering

Material Covered:
• Carbon
• Aluminium Oxide
• Calcium Sulfate
• Zirconia
• Calcium Phosphate
• Glass

Product Type Covered:
• Bioactive
• Bio-Resorbabale
• Bioinert

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioceramics-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Bioceramics Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share