Bioceramics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corp, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Medical LLC, Amedica Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Invibio Ltd., Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Corbion N.V., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Bayer AG, Ceramics GmbH, Royal DSM, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Kyocera Corp., Tosoh Corp and Nobel Biocare.
Applications Covered:
• Bone Grafting
• Cardiovascular
• Bio-medical
• Dental
• Drug Delivery Systems
• Orthopaedic
• Tissue Engineering
Material Covered:
• Carbon
• Aluminium Oxide
• Calcium Sulfate
• Zirconia
• Calcium Phosphate
• Glass
Product Type Covered:
• Bioactive
• Bio-Resorbabale
• Bioinert
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
