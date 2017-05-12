 
May 2017





PolyU launches the Cambodia Service-Learning and Leadership Summer School 2017

 
 
Group photo of the officiating guests at the ceremony
Group photo of the officiating guests at the ceremony
 
HUNG HOM, Hong Kong - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) organised the "Launch Ceremony of the Cambodia Service-Learning and Leadership Summer School 2017" today (18 May 2017). Combining leadership education and Service-Learning (SL), this Summer School is organised in collaboration with The Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), the national university of Cambodia, as part of PolyU's initiative in fostering students' holistic development, and in nurturing them as future ethical leaders with a heart to serve the global community.

Over 140 PolyU students and 80 RUPP students will join the one-month Summer School programme this year. This is the first time that a programme combining Service-Learning and leadership in Cambodia is offered. Participating students will be able to develop their leadership skill and interact with university students in Cambodia while serving the local community there.

PolyU President, Prof. Timothy W. Tong, said in his welcoming remarks that PolyU commits to the development of Service-Learning and leadership education with a target of equipping students to become responsible global leaders.

Prof. Tong said, "We aim to provide a platform for students from Hong Kong, Cambodia and other parts of the world to improve their leadership skills, particularly through Service-Learning. The Cambodia Service Learning and Leadership Summer School has been established to achieve this goal."

In support of PolyU's endeavours in SL and leadership education, Hong Kong Airlines will generously sponsor PolyU with 80 round-trip tickets this year, which enables participating students to serve the world outside Hong Kong.

Mr Tang King Shing, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Airlines, said, "Hong Kong Airlines has been committed to contributing to society and our 'Embrace the World' Student Sponsorship Programme is designed to inspire the younger generation to fly high and explore the world. We are pleased to be given a chance by PolyU to support its Cambodia Service-Learning and Leadership Summer School programme, which is truly a life-changing opportunity for both students and the beneficiaries."

Officiating guests of the ceremony included Vice-President (Student and Global Affairs) of PolyU Prof. Angelina Yuen, and Associate Vice President (Undergraduate Programme) of PolyU Prof. Daniel Shek.

Other than Cambodia, PolyU has been undertaking Service-Learning and leadership education in various parts of the world. A showcase exhibiting PolyU's efforts and achievements in off-shore SL and leadership education, such as in Cambodia, Myanmar, Rwanda, Vietnam and Korea, was also held at the venue.

Press Contact

Miss Kim Wong
Global Youth Leadership Institute
Tel: 3400 8531
Email: kim.hk.wong@polyu.edu.hk

URL: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/web/en/media/media_releases/inde...

Contact
Ms Sharon Yu
***@polyu.edu.hk
