 
News By Tag
* Sports Medicine
* Ultrasound
* Titan Race
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St Neots
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


FUJIFILM Sonosite keeps the wheels in motion at the Titan Desert race

The medical team, Cardiosos, attending the Gaes Titan Desert by Garmin endurance mountain bike race this year had point-of-care ultrasound close at hand to help them deal with injuries and medical emergencies.
 
 
Dr Bausili at the Titan Race small
Dr Bausili at the Titan Race small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sports Medicine
* Ultrasound
* Titan Race

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* St Neots - Cambridgeshire - England

Subject:
* Events

ST NEOTS, England - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The medical team, Cardiosos, attending the Gaes Titan Desert by Garmin endurance mountain bike race this year had point-of-care ultrasound close at hand to help them deal with injuries and medical emergencies. The race saw over 463 top-level mountain bikers cover 612 kilometres of sand dunes in Morocco over the course of six days.

Dr Marc Bausili, an anaesthetist at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona and a member of the Titan Desert medical team, knew what to expect: "The most frequent injuries were things like ulcerations due to friction and abrasion – dermal and cutaneous injuries from cycling in high temperatures. Then there was a lot of dehydration, fluctuating blood sugar levels, blackouts, fainting fits – the kinds of things that you'd normally expect from this type of race. We knew from our experience of similar events that, with so many participants and the technical requirements of the race, we also had to be prepared for more serious injuries and decided to take an ultrasound device with us."

Marc uses ultrasound every day in his professional life, as he explained: "Ultrasound devices are really important for guiding analgesia and anaesthesia in operating theatres, as well as for applications such as echocardiography and pulmonary echography in intensive care. For the Titan Desert, we knew we were dealing with professional cyclists from all over the world, and wanted to provide them with the best possible medical service. FUJIFILM SonoSite gave us an Edge® II system to take with us for the race, which allowed us to make quick and accurate diagnoses, and even gave us access to anaesthetic guidance on the course."

He concluded: "I work regularly with this type of device and the company, and so I am familiar with its features, its portability and robustness, and the qualities of the brand. The company representatives have been a tremendous support and helped to make this a successful project. SonoSite instruments are great when it comes to portability, and I believe that this quality is paramount to this type of race; the portability and robustness alongside such high imaging performance make it a brand that's hard to compete with."

For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
End
Source:SonoSite
Email:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Sports Medicine, Ultrasound, Titan Race
Industry:Health
Location:St Neots - Cambridgeshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kdm Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share