Are you looking for a Outsourced Team to support your Forex Brokers Customer Contact Center ?

FxBrokerSupport is one of the most successful BPO & KPO Company that provides end-to-end BPO & KPO services to the global Forex Broker clients.
 
SINGAPORE - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- FxBrokerSupport is one of the most successful BPO & KPO Company that provides end-to-end BPO & KPO services to the global Forex Broker clients.

FX Broker Support is the one of great Service Providers which always strive pn your business to grow with trend in market. We help our clients to run the business globally as meet the expectations of highly demanding customers and monetize their business in multiple languages

We specialize in supporting forex brokers with Business Process Outsourcing and can help you to get the best  Sales & Support Services offers continuously improving customer experience. Whether it is voice, email or chat, our highly skilled professionals are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction.

Rely on us and get benefits of….. Time, money and Quality.

What our client get from us?

·         Quality & Integrity

·         Short Startup Time

·         Highest Returns

·         Reducing Costs

·         Full Fledged Customer Support, Marketing, Sales, Fraud prevention, Risk management

·         Data Security & NDA

Our goal is to maximize our clients growth by ensure quality & support.

Further more, We always welcome new clients to try our Services free for 7 day.  So why wait more

Contact us Today and see how we can work for you to achieve your Business Goals. Get your Own Outsourced Team to support your Forex Broker Contact Centered TODAY..!

Visit us:

FxBrokerSupport.com

Phone: +65.31590388

Phone: +91 97675 49179

Email: sales@fxbrokersupport.com

Skype: info@fxbrokersupport.com

Eliza Jones
***@ppinformatics.com
