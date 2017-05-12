 
Global Trauma Fixation Market Forecast to 2024

Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Trauma Fixation Market Forecast to 2024", is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2024.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Trauma Fixation Market is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2024 from USD 8.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 and 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Trauma Fixation Market is segmented into based on type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

By Types:

·         Internal Fixator Devices

1.       Plates

2.       Screws

3.       Rod Wires & Pins

4.       Fusion Nails

·         External Fixator Devices

By End Users:

·         Hospital

·         Orthopedic Clinic

Based on geography the global trauma fixation devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-trauma...

Key Players of the Global Trauma Fixation Market:

·         DePuySynthes

·         Smith & Nephew Plc

·         Tornier, Inc.

·         Biomet, Inc.

·         Stryker

·         Smith & Nephew

·         Zimmer Inc.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
