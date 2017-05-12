News By Tag
Global Trauma Fixation Market Forecast to 2024
Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Trauma Fixation Market Forecast to 2024", is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2024.
The Global Trauma Fixation Market is segmented into based on type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Types:
· Internal Fixator Devices
1. Plates
2. Screws
3. Rod Wires & Pins
4. Fusion Nails
· External Fixator Devices
By End Users:
· Hospital
· Orthopedic Clinic
Based on geography the global trauma fixation devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players of the Global Trauma Fixation Market:
· DePuySynthes
· Smith & Nephew Plc
· Tornier, Inc.
· Biomet, Inc.
· Stryker
· Smith & Nephew
· Zimmer Inc.
