Global Trauma Fixation Market Forecast to 2024

The Global Trauma Fixation Market is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2024 from USD 8.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 and 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The Global Trauma Fixation Market is segmented into based on type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.· Internal Fixator Devices1. Plates2. Screws3. Rod Wires & Pins4. Fusion Nails· External Fixator Devices· Hospital· Orthopedic ClinicBased on geography the global trauma fixation devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.· DePuySynthes· Smith & Nephew Plc· Tornier, Inc.· Biomet, Inc.· Stryker· Smith & Nephew· Zimmer Inc.