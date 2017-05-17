Loway Switzerland announces new partnership with Yeastar for S-Series VoIP PBX integration with Que

Loway's QueueMetrics-Live call-center suite, is now fully integrated with the Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX.

-- Loway Switzerland, provider of solutions for Asterisk call-centers, is glad to announce a new partnership with Yeastar, leading company in development and manufacturing of IP-PBX, VoIP gateways and solutions for enterprise communication.This integration provides professionals with a top notch solution for monitoring everything that happens in their call center, turning S-Series VoIP PBX into a 360 degrees call centre platform.S-Series VoIP PBX offers a suite of enterprise-grade telephony features in an easy-to-use platform with no fee attached, able to support different environments from big call centers to small workgroups in need of basic call distribution.QueueMetrics identifies trends and analyses metrics in a VoIP network with complete stats reporting, queue management, call tracking and advanced monitoring features."We are extremely satisfied of this strategic new partnership with Yeastar and in particular of this successful integration.By leveraging S-Series VoIP PBX in combination with QueueMetrics you can set up a fully-featured contact centre based on appliances.This has a relevant impact because customers love to use appliances for small call-centers with great features for a reasonable budget investment. Yeastar customers can now benefit from a state-of-the art analytics and reporting software." Said Lorenzo Emilitri, Founder of Loway."Joining forces with Loway and integrating QueueMetrics-Live to Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX is a pleasure for our company.The backbone of Yeastar is built on SMB communication needs and the integration with QueueMetrics Live provides our customers with an effortless cloud call center solution," said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar."The unique App Center in Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX makes the QueueMetrics-Live integration intuitive, and allows S-Series customers to experience the QueueMetrics-Live offering quickly and efficiently."For information about QueueMetrics visit www.queuemetrics.com or write to sales@loway.ch