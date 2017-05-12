News By Tag
Olympians Maroulis, Snyder, Burroughs Win To Lead Team USA Over Japan
Beat the Streets "East Meets West" Results May 17 in Times Square
The Beat the Streets Benefit was held for the eighth-straight year, and sixth time in Times Square, to raise funds on behalf of Beat the Streets in New York City, which supports youth wrestling opportunities for local girls and boys. For this year's edition, athletes from Japan, Canada and Italy were brought in to compete against the American team in the feature dual meet.
Maroulis, the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling, ousted 2016 Junior World champion Yuzuru Kumano of Japan, 7-4, in the women's freestyle headliner at 58 kg/128 lbs. Maroulis jumped on top of the ninth-ranked wrestler in the World early with a trio of crisp takedowns and cruised to her sixth career win at the electrifying event.
"I think Japan's always the top. They are always performing the best, so any time you can get to wrestle one of them it's just a really great experience,"
One week after claiming gold at the Pan American Championships, Snyder continued his forward momentum with a memorable 10-0 victory over Japan's Koki Yamamoto at 97 kg/213 lbs. Snyder set the tone early with a powerful four-point takedown to kick off the bout. He iced the match with three additional takedowns and an appreciative wave to the many fans in attendance.
"Just happy Japan could bring a guy my weight class, and competing out here is so cool, as you guys can see, so just good to be able to compete at this event. I wasn't able to last year, so I'm happy I could this year," Snyder said.
Last August, Snyder became the youngest American to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling at the ripe, young age of 20. He also set the bar as the youngest World champion for the U.S. by taking gold in 2015. He is a two-time NCAA champion heading into his final year at Ohio State.
The ever-expanding legend of Burroughs continued with a 9-2 thrashing of 2014 World silver medalist Sohsuke Takatani of Japan in the evening's main event contested at 74 kg/163 lbs. The bout was tied 1-1 after the first period, but Burroughs returned with an explosive pop in the second stanza to put up 8 more points and solidify his seventh-straight win at the Beat the Streets Benefit.
"My game plan is to score as many points as possible, and sometimes that's extremely difficult because those guys have game plans. I just keep on firing off what I have, continue to improve positions and have fun…That was a formidable opponent for me, probably the best I've had in a long time," Burroughs said.
Burroughs has been the face of international wrestling since emerging on the Senior level in 2011. Since that time, he has amassed an Olympic gold medal, three World titles, a World bronze medal and two Olympic berths. Burroughs is coming off his fourth U.S. Open title and is seeking out his seventh-straight U.S. World Team next month at the U.S. World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb.
2017 BEAT THE STREETS BENEFIT
At New York, May 17
East Meets West Results
Men's Freestyle 55 kg/121.25 lbs. – Daton Fix (Oklahoma) tech. fall Joey Melendez (Illinois), 14-1
Women's Freestyle 48 kg/105.5 lbs. – Yuki Irie (Japan) dec. Victoria Anthony (USA), 10-6
Women's Freestyle 69 kg/152 lbs. – Tamyra Mensah (USA) dec. Miwa Morikawa (Japan), 5-1
Women's Freestyle 58 kg/128 lbs. – Helen Maroulis (USA) dec. Yuzuru Kumano (Japan), 7-4
Men's Freestyle 70 kg/154 lbs. – Frank Chamizo (Italy) dec. Jordan Oliver (USA), 7-6
Men's Freestyle 57 kg/125.5 lbs. – Tony Ramos (USA) tech. fall Steven Takahashi (Canada), 10-0
Men's Freestyle 61 kg/134 lbs. – Logan Stieber (USA) tech. fall Shingo Arimoto (Japan), 11-0
Men's Freestyle 65 kg/143 lbs. – Zain Retherford (USA) dec. Daichi Takatani (Japan), 8-2
Men's Freestyle 70 kg/154 lbs. – James Green (USA) tech. fall Nobuyoshi Takojima (Japan), 10-0
Men's Freestyle 86 kg/189 lbs. – David Taylor (USA) fall Takahiro Murayama (Japan), 1:19
Men's Freestyle 97 kg/213 lbs. – Kyle Snyder (USA) tech. fall Koki Yamamoto (Japan), 10-0
Men's Freestyle 125 kg/275 lbs. – Nick Gwiazdowski (USA) tech. fall Katsutoshi Kanazawa (Japan), 11-0
Men's Freestyle 74 kg/163 lbs. – Jordan Burroughs (USA) dec. Sohsuke Takatani (Japan), 9-2
Beat the Streets Youth Matches
85 lbs. – Maliyah Walker (BTS Philadelphia)
112 lbs. – Wilver Mariano-Peralta (BTS New York) tech. fall Jay Copeland (BTS Philadelphia)
97 lbs. – Beautiful Robinson (BTS New York) fall Esmerelda Rodriguez (BTS Providence), 1:08
115 lbs. – Mitchell Barcus (BTS New York) fall Talib Copeland (BTS Philadelphia)
118 lbs. – Alessandra Elliott (BTS New York) tech. fall Monica Lara (BTS Chicago), 10-0
125 lbs. – Edwin Kent (BTS New York) tech. fall Obed Yancor (BTS Providence), 14-4
145 lbs. – Daniel Bogie (BTS New York) tech. fall Ousmane Diarra (BTS Philadelphia)
195 lbs. – Miles Lee (BTS Philadelphia)
99 lbs. – Jonathan Prata (Titan Mercury WC) tech. fall Brandon Nunez (BTS New York), 12-2
NYC PSAL Girl's Freestyle Dual Meet Championship
Truman 43 – Wingate 10
105 lbs. – Lucia Camacho (Truman) forfeit (Wingate)
112 lbs. – Cheyanne Villamil (Truman) fall Daisy Bravo (Wingate), 0:35
117 lbs. – Pearl Fletcher (Truman) fall Fatoumata Diallo (Wingate), 1:47
121 lbs. – Natasha Padilla (Truman) fall Rebecca Dufresne (Wingate), 2:01
130 lbs. – Naomi Henry (Wingate) fall Patricia Booth (Truman), 0:26
139 lbs. – Chloe Cabrera (Truman) tech. fall Shanine Mondesir (Wingate), 10-0
148 lbs. – Colette Hamilton (Truman) tech. fall Tyaun Antoine (Wingate), 10-0
159 lbs. – Lucia Perez (Truman) fall Alison Ortega (Wingate), 3:31
172 lbs. – Dasia Smith-Jordan (Truman) fall Ariel Cranston (Wingate), 2:00
198 lbs. – Nia Crosdale (Truman) forfeit (Wingate)
255 lbs. – Moridiyat Kalejaiye (Wingate) fall Khadeja Ayers (Truman), 0:40
