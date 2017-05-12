Jauch Quartz GmbH with new management

Jauch Quartz GmbH is one of the worldwide leading specialists for frequency control products and battery solutions. The company is continuing its success story of over 60 years with new management.

-- In March, company owner Thomas Jauch and General Manager Detlev Seiler named three new members of the Senior Management team: long- term colleagues, Daniel Panzini, Steffen Fritz and Andreas Nann.Daniel Panzini started at Jauch 24 years ago as a sales assistant. Shortly after, he became manager of the Battery Department, which back then only consisted of two employees. Daniel Panzini contributed significantly to the building of the Battery Division at Jauch Quartz GmbH and to the extremely important connections with Asia. As part of the management team, he is now responsible for the areas of Sales of batteries, Manufacturing and Logistics.Steffen Fritz was also hired as a sales representative at Jauch. That was over six years ago. He was quickly assigned more and more responsibility. An increasing amount of assemblers and key account clients joined the client base in Eastern Europe, for which he was responsible. His path led him to management, where he now heads the areas of Frequency Components, Technical Support, Buying and Marketing.Andreas Nann completes the team of managers. He has been running the Accounting Department at Jauch for ten years. Nobody is more familiar with the company figures than him. His many years of experience and knowledge about Jauch are extremely useful in senior management. As well as Accounting, Andreas Nann is now also responsible for the areas of Controlling, IT, HR and Administration.