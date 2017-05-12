News By Tag
LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report uncovers L&D Challenges for 2017
As the L&D challenges listed by LinkedIn in its '2017 Workplace Learning Report' come to the fore, UpsideLMS gears up to help companies overcome and emerge victorious.
The LinkedIn report mentions several challenges that L&D professionals today are grappling with. These include: having a limited budget, getting employees to make time for L&D, having a small L&D team, demonstrating ROI, aligning to the company's overall strategy, building employee awareness of L&D programs, getting executive buy-in, engaging employees during L&D programs, lacking data and insights to understand which solutions are effective, having old or outdated content and having L&D decentralized within the company.
But dispelling the unrest over these challenges, UpsideLMS has been busy shaping its LMS into a stellar Learning Management System that is equipped with all potent features like the ones mentioned below to handle these very challenges.
1. Best value for money: UpsideLMS' SaaS-based architecture provides fast deployment with best-in-class security, scalability and reliability. It's a great fit for companies with limited L&D budgets thanks to its lower set-up costs, plus free technical support and regular updates. UpsideLMS is known to reduce the TCO, maximising the impact of learning programs while assuring speed, innovation, and higher ROI.
2. Facilitates easy learning: UpsideLMS' light & responsive HTML 5 design enables learners to access it seamlessly from any device of their choice – be it desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, across a wide range of browsers and platforms. Further, it's point-based CPD module, Compliance Training, Social Learning & Knowledge Collaboration ensures that learning happens as a part of the day-to-day activities, thereby eschewing the need for making employees 'find time' separately for L&D.
3. Future-
4. Learner Engagement: UpsideLMS' simple navigation and workflows that are specially designed from the user's perspective facilitate Learner Engagement like never before. UpsideLMS' user-friendly UI, enhanced interface designs for Catalogue and Learning Plan, flexible Batch Management module with ability for learners to self-enroll etc, ability to stream videos, deliver learning/ training in a blended format, Social Learning & Knowledge Collaboration bring in enhanced User Experience, and thereby high Learner Engagement. In an age where the focus of learning is leaning towards Informal Learning, UpsideLMS drives out concerns about learner engagement and knowledge retention.
5. Business Intelligence:
6. Ready-
7. Multi-
Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, summarises this well by saying, "As new challenges continue to emerge in the L&D space, it is crucial that the Learning Management Systems be well equipped to help companies overcome the current and the future challenges in the most efficient and effective way. Our SaaS Learning Management System, UpsideLMS, has been built on this very belief. And we are confident that it can help an organisation succeed with its L&D initiatives in 2017 and beyond!"
A 14-day free trial of UpsideLMS, with pre-populated content for easy exploring, is available here - https://www.upsidelms.com/
