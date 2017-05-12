News By Tag
Body Hair Transplant (BHT) could be the best solution for your severe baldness
The chances of hair loss to occur are highly increased by poor eating habits, lack of attention to the hair, and poor sleeping patterns. Today, people have busy schedules with no time to sleep for at least 7 hours while others hardly get time for physical exercise. Correcting the above cases can minimize the rate of hair loss one has to face.
Solutions to hair loss are quite many, but there are instances where a patient will have to deal with some facts. These include the number of hair grafts needed for the hair transplant to be executed and the technique. In addition, some patients face the problem of choosing a hair transplant centre due to the costs that they may lack. Severely affected patients and those with botched surgeries will have to think twice before getting a hair transplant.
Normally, body hair transplant is performed to cover the requirement list of the number of hair follicles needed, the density, and to correct the results. In the case of a botched surgery with a widely visible linear scar, the surgeon extracts hair to aesthetically cover the scar.
Using body hair transplant will need the surgeon to equally be experienced and well trained to cause no wounds on the body. Another fact, with body hair is that it has a relatively slower growth rate than the scalp hair. The hair extracted must also match the hair color on the scalp. This hair when properly used, fixed in a proper direction and angle gives realistic and natural results that will improve the appearance of the patient. The long-term benefits of body hair transplants are many and the results of the patients so far show that more patients will be helped through the same technique.
When faced with extreme baldness, one can meet the expert in Body hair transplant Dr. Mohan Singh at Nri hair transplant centre to discuss the way through. There are also other cases for a patient to have limited hair on the body after undergoing multiple hair transplant procedure. In such instances, a hair transplant will take a period to be executed in order to acquire the required amount of hairs on the body and the scalp.
When having body hair transplant, the FUE technique is used since it requires no cuts to obtain the hair grafts. A micropunch is used in the procedure to extract individual hair follicles from the beards, mustache, chest, arms, and the legs. The procedure requires no sutures and has a short recovery period for the donor sites to completely heal.
