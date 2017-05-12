 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Timber Tennis from the creators of Timberman, now available entirely for free on iOS® & Android™!

Indie mobile game developer Digital Melody Games, creator of Timberman, is proud to announce their latest mobile game - Timber Tennis. The title will launch on the iOS® and Google Play™ on May 18th… for free!
 
 
Timber Tennis Logo
Timber Tennis Logo
 
WARSAW, Poland - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Timber Tennis is a retro arcade game, where tennis meets Timberman – simple mechanics, tons of unique pixel art graphics, supershots and specials await the players! That's the way we are celebrating three years of Timberman!

Timber Tennis is available on iTunes (https://goo.gl/X8rl65) and Google Play (https://goo.gl/P2rxgX) completely for free! Play the game on iOS, tvOS and Android! This is the title our whole team has been working on and the best thing is, that everyone could have designed his own unique character or a part of gameplay. Let's see what the creators have to say!

"Our best known mobile game – Timberman was downloaded over 30 million times, now it's three years since handsome lumberjack met unique two-button gameplay, so we wanted to celebrate it in some funny way. That's why Timber Tennis is very simple, but at the same time very demanding two-button game", – says Piotr, Timber Tennis designer.

"I used to think of some Timberman sequel, but the team wasn't much into it. Guys didn't want to develop another lumberjack themed game. I was delighted when Michal – game developer and sound designer – suggested that we can combine tennis and Timberman theme!" – adds Radek, business manager.

"Timberman lead artist – Kitek prepared some sketches of tennis players with beards, we found it very cool so we painted more than 20 different characters with unique animations and super shots." – says Pawel, Project Manager.

"That's freaking simple – it was my first thought about the concept, but later on we started adding more and more stuff – specials, supershots, local multiplayer mode, social competition mode, ball challenges and so on. I'm glad that game is finally ready and people will have fun with it!" – adds Henryk, game developer.

"I really enjoy making chiptune music and retro sounds! I composed over twenty different 8-bit soundtrack concepts while working on the game – finally we chose eight of them which in our opinion fitted best for this title", – explains Michal, Timber Tennis (and Timberman!) music composer and game designer.

What makes Timber Tennis a real gem is that it contains also local versus mode on every mobile device with iOS or Android platform. It also features innovative HeyPlay social competition platform, where players can challenge amongst others, get rewards, chat and meet new people.

Timber Tennis is available as a freemium download. It is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels, and is perfect choice for those who seek a great arcade experience full of fun and features.

Download your own copy today! Find Timber Tennis on iTunes (https://goo.gl/X8rl65) and Google Play (https://goo.gl/P2rxgX) – play the game on iOS, tvOS and Android.

For more information about the game, visit the official website: http://www.digitalmelody.eu/games/timbertennis/ and Twitter (https://twitter.com/digitalmelodypl).

About Digital Melody

Polish-based Digital Melody Games is a small indie developer founded by group of friends with the ultimate goal of creating the most playable games in the world. Focusing on the mobile games market, the team is recognized for previous releases, such as Timberman, Surfingrs and Hardway amongst others. Simple, innovative gameplay and unlimited fun is the studio's motto.

Digital Melody has developed few games which reached the top charts. After Timberman (more than 30 million downloads; #1 best game on US App Store, was featured by Apple AppStore as one of the best games of 2014) there came titles such Surfingers, Hardway or Fly O'Clock. All of these games were also released on Steam platform getting very good ranks (90% - 96% of satisfied players). http://www.digitalmelody.eu/
