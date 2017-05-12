 
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Upholds 4.8 Out of 5 Star Rating on Amazon

Aroma Bravo Honduras coffee successfully retains a high product rating on Amazon.com six months after its official debut.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has once again achieved an important milestone. Since its formal launching on November of last year, the company has maintained a consistent rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com. The high mark is an indication that coffee lovers on Amazon are pleased with Aroma Bravo's whole bean coffee products.

"It has only been 6 months but we're getting so much love from our Amazon customers. We're more than grateful," says an official from Aroma Bravo. "It's so rewarding to have our Honduras whole bean coffee receive such positive reception from our fellow gourmet coffee aficionados."

According to the official, being organic is one of the top reasons why the company has easily upheld the rating. Certified organic by the USDA, the whole coffee beans are cultivated through sustainable means in various organic farms in Marcala, Honduras. Only organic farming methods were used to grow them, resulting in beans that retain the rich and natural taste of Honduras coffee.

Quality and customer care are two more key factors. Aroma Bravo is the official coffee and tea brand for the Charles C Harmon Co LLC, a Nevada-based company that has been in business since 1969. Over the years, this parent company has received the trust of tens of thousands of customers thanks to its high quality products and extreme customer service.

"Our parent company currently has an impressive 100% positive mark in the last 12 months based on 237 Amazon customer ratings. They have always been keen on customer service and product quality, and it is evident in the way our Aroma Bravo whole bean coffee is produced. We take extra care to source the beans from Honduras even though it takes more time and money. Serving the best coffee beans is our main objective, that's why our customers are always satisfied with our coffee products," the company official remarked.

Offering quality organic coffee beans to valued customers is the key to the company's successful rating. Aroma Bravo will continue to uphold the same philosophy and strive for an even higher mark on Amazon in the many years to come.

Customers can learn more about the coffee and tea company at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers USDA organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
