Eagles Palace Resort in Halkidiki boasts private pool suites
The magical landscape of Northern Greece with its shimmering waters, stunning golden beaches, rich seabed just waiting to be explored, combined with its culture, and stunning beauty, make for the most memorable of summer holidays. The Eagles Palace 5 star luxury hotel reflects its location in the fairytale village of Ouranoupoli in the region of Halkidiki, making it a dream destination for unparalleled holidays. Inspired by Mount Athos, the region itself boasts a range of fabulous attractions and exciting activities in which guests can participate in festivities and unique cultural events through to thrilling water sports adventures and incredible sailing expeditions.
The Eagles Palace 5 star luxury hotel & Spa in Halkidiki can only be described as a pioneering spa resort in Greece. Located only 4 kilometers from Ouranoupolis, one of the most beautiful villages in Halkidiki, and just a breath away from the otherworldly serenity of Mount Athos, the Eagles Palace holds true to absolutely respecting its blessed environment. Ecological in every sense, the resort takes every initiative to ensure that the environment is protected whilst showcasing the beauty and rich culture that the surrounding region offers in the best possible way. Offering a variety of experiences ensuring for the most memorable, luxury filled vacations, the property's focus on resort activities, yachting and excursions, culture, gastronomy, diving, sports and wellness make for a multifaceted stay during which guests are fully immersed in the very best that both the resort and the region have to offer.
With its incredible Halkidiki luxury accommodation in Ouranopolis, the Eagles Palace 5 star luxury hotel and Spa prides itself on offering the most luxurious - not to mention - unique suites in Halkidiki which have been designed to cocoon guests in absolute luxury in each and every detail. Case in point: the 80m2 suites with private pool. Modern and chic in design, these private pool suites in Halkidiki include two marble bathrooms, separate showers, living room and master bedroom. Also offering espresso coffee machines, two LCD TV's and a Hi-Fi system, guests can enjoy absolute decadent privacy by their own private pool.
For more details check the website here http://www.eaglespalace.gr/
