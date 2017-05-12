News By Tag
Quality Beauty Store Volume 3D Glue For Eyelash Extensions
If you are looking for an adhesive for 3D-9D lashes, also known as Russian Volume eyelash extensions, QBS Volume 3D Professional lash Glue is perfect!
Most women don't have the time or patience to apply fake eyelashes every day. (They barely have enough time to use an eyelash curler!) So it's no surprise that lash extensions have become increasingly popular in recent years.
The newest addition to the Quality Beauty Store is a Volume 3D Glue. QBS Volume 3D Professional lash Glue is specially formulated for 3D-9D lashes, also known as Russian Volume eyelash extensions. This newly developed product has an ultra quick drying time of 1-2 seconds, strong fumes and a very good bonding period up to 7 weeks under proper application. The shelf life of the professional lash glue is 6 months and 3 months once opened. QBS Volume 3D Professional lash Glue is available in 3ml, 5ml & 10ml Bottles. When buying this glue you will also receive a Magic Preserve Pack for long last, Red Pin, Glue Holder ring & Silica Gel sack.
To get the best result of your QBS Volume 3D Professional lash Glue shake the bottle well 1 min prior to eyelash extension application. Place a drop on jade or crystal stone to keep the glue cool during application. After using your QBS Volume 3D Glue make sure you clean bottle nozzle, then close the lid tightly and put it into provided preserving pack to prolong product life.
For more information, please, visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
We also hold a large stock of silk & mink eyelashes as well as various other adhesives and other related tools and materials.
