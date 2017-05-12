 
May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes SharpBrite as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes SharpBrite as a Gold Member
 
 
Sharpbrite DCC Member
Sharpbrite DCC Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes SharpBrite as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as SharpBrite will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to SharpBrite!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About SharpBrite

They guarantee up 30% off your energy program
- They provide the investment required for project development and implementation, including purchase of equipment and supplies – LED lamps, solar panels, others as applicable.

- They provide the installation and management with a team of specialized engineers and architects.

- They give you full warranty on all equipment and supplies they provide for the duration of your contract.

- Your monthly payments on investments and services they provide will be derived from pre-calculated returns obtained from your energy savings.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact SharpBrite

cnascimento@sharpbrite.com
sharpbrite.com

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
Click to Share