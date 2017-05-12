News By Tag
Briquetting Machine, Briquetting Press and Briquetting Plant Machine Manufacturers By Lehra Fuel
Lehra®Fuel is an ISO 9001:2008 certified corporation that is committed to the motive of green gasoline. We offer Best quality service and Manufacturers Briquetting Machine, Briquetting Press and Briquetting Plant Machine, Chipper Grinder in India.
To show a ability chance into a utilitarian product, briquette making machines had been designed and are getting used regionally as well as being exported to 17 nations like Canada, Australia and Kenya, different elements of Europe, Africa, and Asia. More than a quarter of a century's enjoy backs LEHRA®FUEL as a briquetting plant manufacturer and exporter.
What's briquette press device?
Briquette Press system is a machine used to recycle biomass waste into excessive calorific fuel briquettes. Briquetting may be finished to agricultural and wooded area waste with a maximum moisture content of eight-12%. The biomass waste with higher moisture is dried and moisture is reduced up to 25% in flash dryer and above 25-50% is in rotary drum dryer and is than pulverized to small debris with hammer mill grinder and fed to briquetting press with the assist of hopper. Briquettes are extruded constantly and reduce to required period with the help of cutter. The lehra® fuel overall performance machines characteristic a sturdy creation, which ensures consistent briquette-high-
Biomass Briquetting Raw material:
Biomass-briquetting-
Briquette production process:
Uncooked fabric like saw dirt is screened and stalk (forest & agro waste) are grinded via chipper cum grinder (unmarried motion) for using cloth of two or greater kind, it should be jumbled in suitable from by using aggregate/ manually. If uncooked cloth has excessive moisture it have to be reduced by way of solar drying or the usage of flash dryer if moisture is so high, it could be lessen by way of rotary drum dryer. Hammer mill grinder is used to grind the fabric to get preferred to get preferred grains length for small fashions. Raw cloth (preferred grain size) is transported by pneumatic system to retaining packing containers fixed over briquetting press. Dust is accrued by cyclone or direct by way of screw conveyor to skip. Through screw conveyor, material is discharged from bin to the click. Cloth is compressed by ram through taper bored die. By using compression temperature is raised & lignin come to the floor and binds the fabric via its natural binder. Briquettes are formed in shape of log and its miles mechanically driven through cooling line to the garage points.
Rotary Dryers
Rotary drum dryer is designed to dry the fabric which incorporates excessive moisture up to 50%. Heat is generated by way of hot air generator through timber/briquettes or Briquette press (http://lehrafuel.com/
Chipper Grinder:
Chipper cum grinder which chips & grinds the long fabric (dry & moist) in to required length for briquetting in unmarried motion. That is suitable for any type woodland waste, cottons stalks, tree bark, sunflower waste & stalks, coconut waste, mustard stalks etc. Cloth is conveyed on a belt pushed via geared motor. Output size is adjustable via changing display screen. Chipped material can be fed for nice grinding in hammer mill grinder. Blades can re-sharp by means of surface grinder or hand grinder.
Visit Here For Buy Machine and More Info: http://lehrafuel.com
