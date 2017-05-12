Ritu Kumar Presents 'Imperial Summer'

Greet the summer in this colourful, rich and exquisite collection from Ri-Ritu Kumar. With vibrant summer shades of pink, yellow, turquoise and orange, the prints are luxurious and draw from deep Indian craft traditions.

Imperial Summer

-- Greet the summer in this colourful, rich and exquisite collection from Ri-Ritu Kumar. With vibrant summer shades of pink, yellow, turquoise and orange, the prints are luxurious and draw from deep Indian craft traditions.Benaras inspired weaves can be seen, along with Kacchi prints and Kashmir inspired Kashida shawl motifs. There is also ari work, delicate thread embroidery, floral prints and interesting silhouettes, all shimmering with a sense of vibrancy. Pieces are made in taffeta, silk, cotton and satin, making the line both light yet deluxe.Bridal lehengas and sarees can be seen, as well as kurtas with exciting details like keyhole necklines or embroidered yokes and sleeves. More evening ready garments can also be found in black and gold, and in deeper, more mysterious shades.Ri-Ritu Kumar Imperial Summer range is now available in stores in Dubai.Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai· Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768· Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com