What Happened During Akingsny Pop-up

-- Much has been made of, how Akingsny's, J project , captured the hearts of denim enthusiasts around the globe, and inspired the launch of two largely sold out runways. Last Saturday Akingsny partnered with their sister company, Cliqup, to launch a one day event at 393 Broadway, New York. The space at 393 Broadway is well known for its white background, high ceilings and may also be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye West's The Life of Pablo Tour popup. It was of no surprise to see overwhelming crowds at Saturday's highly anticipated pop-up. The pop-up was an astonishing experience which is still much talked about in the media even after it has been over.The dreadful endless pouring rain on May 13th didn't stop AKINGSNY fans on storming into their second popup of the year. With over 1,000 attendees, the space quickly filled up to capacity as fans eagerly embarked to witness Alan King's latest pieces which included a waterproof variation of Aking's J17 denim and an in house developed stretch denim of their J101. Both of these styles are notable for its J shaped or curved seam, which amplifies the twisting of fabric creating their immensely popular stacking effect.Shoppers that attended the pop-up were met by a creative hub, from designers, artists, live DJs, photographers and models. A live photo studio was opened to the public that captivated crowds of creatives and embodied the "Letsbuildfam vibes" that Alan King (@alanking) hinted about in his early announcements of the popup. The photo-booth was located at the far end of the space that was hidden off by a wall divider. However, that didn't stop people from heading towards the end of the space in which they were greeted by camera flashes, stunning models and a hot coral pink backdrop. Crowds were also seen gathering around Stephanie Balik, the head of makeup for a chance to have their makeup completed before they headed to the photo-booth.Although, the inclement weather seems to have no sign of stopping, that didn't stop any shoppers in entering and enjoying their time at the event. Shoppers were seen walking out of the Akingsny pop-up with a futuristic hybrid box which may have hinted at what someone may expect for Akingsny's upcoming fall/winter 2018 concept.Special thanks: Photo: Marta Niewinska (@godlysinner)Video: Michael Perez (@5thphvse)Makeup: Stephanie Baik (Makeup)Event Organizers| Cliqup Founders: Alan King, Liam DanielsAbout AKINGSNY:AKINGSNY was founded in New York on January 11, 2016. Akingsny is a denim focused apparel company that sets out to to provide excellence through fabric and design. Their products are sourced from the finest Japanese and Italian mills. Since inception they have stood by a core belief that "Better a little which is well done, than a great deal imperfectly."Visit www.akingsny.com for more details.