Driving Pleasure Unmatched: The new BMW 330i launched in India

-- The new BMW 330i was launched today in India in two exclusive design schemes: Sport Line and M Sport Edition. With its outstanding sporting characteristics and elegant design, the BMW 330i diversifies the engine portfolio of the BMW 3 Series in India.The new BMW 330i is locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from today onwards.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "With the launch of the new BMW 330i, we go step further in presenting a well-balanced portfolio of the BMW 3 Series.The latest generation engine of the BMW 330i gives a thrilling power delivery and excellent responsiveness which guarantees sheer driving pleasure on the road. The new BMW 330i will build an emotionally rich connection between a sporting driving experience and unbeatable everyday practicality."The ex-showroom prices for the new BMW 330i are as follows -BMW 330i Sport Line : INR 42, 40,000BMW 330i M Sport Edition : INR 44, 90,000*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom prices (inclusive of VAT@12.5%) as applicable in New Delhi but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, Insurance and Octroi (if applicable).VAT over and above 12.5%, if applicable, will be charged extra. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer For further information.The new BMW 330i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic color and Black Sapphire as metallic color. The exclusive Mediterranean Blue in metallic is available in Sport Line.The range of fine upholstery combinations in Sport Line include Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige. The M Sport features Leather Dakota Saddle Brown/Brown highlight with Bi-color instrument panel | Black, Leather 'Dakota' Veneto Beige/Oyster dark highlight | Veneto Beige/Black and Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Blue | Black.The new BMW 330i withsets clear visual accents. Its striking design features in high-gloss black reinforce its sporty look. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. In the, contrasts between black and red express the typical BMW athleticism:sporting chromo scaling at console, red contrast stitching on the sport steering wheel and a basic decorative trim strip in high-gloss black with coral red accentuated strip. As a distinctive feature of the Sport Line, the vehicle key is designed in red decorative trim.In thepackage, the passion for dynamism is clearly at the forefront.It is fitted with M aerodynamic package and 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front wings that further emphasise its dynamic character. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip.The interior features an extremely sporty cockpit design with M leather steering wheel. BMW Head-Up display will result in even more relaxed driving with complete concentration on the road ahead.The latest generation BMW TwinPower Turbofeatures remarkably agile power delivery and excellent responsiveness, even at low engine speeds. The 4-cylinder petrol engines in the BMW 3 Series boast high dynamics and guarantee the highest possible efficiency – for maximum performance with lower fuel consumption. It produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds to a top speed of 250 km / hr. The new BMW 330i gives impressive efficiency of 16.05 kmpl on average, equating to COemissions of 148.27 g/km.The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automaticperforms smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Furthermore, the BMW 330i comes with a Launch Control function as standard. This easy-to-operate system paves the way for ambitious drivers to achieve optimum acceleration under all conditions.The new BMW 330i provides unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edgetechnologies. BMW's exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure of the new BMW 3 Series with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Intelligent Lightweight Construction, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions. (Comfort, ECO PRO, Sport, Sport+)The BMW 3 Series is available in four diesel variants – BMW 320d Prestige, BMW 320d Luxury Line, BMW 320d Sport Line and BMW 320d M Sport and two petrol variants – BMW 330i Sport Line and BMW 330i M Sport Edition.