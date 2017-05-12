News By Tag
GiftsbyMeeta launches Beauty Products with Revised Prices under Birthday Gifting Category
There were many offers and discounts were given to the products related to the father's day gifting categories, with ending of those events of the discounts and offers were mobilized to the birthday gifting category on the website.
Talking about the latest development of the website, the Ecommerce manager at GiftsbyMeeta in New Delhi, India told the media personals: -
"There has been a great surge in the demand of the beauty products on various occasions from our customers from across the world so in the latest revamping the company has presented a fresh accumulation of beauty products under the online birthday gifts named category on the website". The birthday and anniversary category is backbone during the nonfestive days and the focus towards these categories on the website was anticipated after the mother's day, and father's day occasion. Additionally, there is a great number of discounts and offers running for this occasion, once the particular festival goes up the discounted prices are added to the coming festival or regular event related gifting articles. "The company has mobilized the prices which were given on mother's day and father's day related products after the end of the occasion and hence the products on the birthday pages have been presented with revised prices", he added further.
About the Company: -
A leading gifting portal, GiftsbyMeeta is the all weather reliable web store for the gifts for all occasions, events, relationship, places and so forth with home delivery services. The gifting website of GiftsbyMeeta was started in 2013 by a bunch gifting fashion designing professionals under the leadership of Mrs. Meeta Gutgutia, wife of Mr. Vikash Gutgutia, the owner of Ferns and Petals, India's largest plants and floral retail chain. The company has hundreds of gifting category and the exceptionally great home delivery services with global coverage. Additionally, the same day delivery, midnight delivery and hourly delivery (within 6 hours in Delhi NCR area) are special features offered by GiftsbyMeeta.
Contact Information:
Gifts By Meeta
10MG Road, 1st floor, New Delhi
Website: https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/
Contact
Gifts by Meeta
9555695556
***@fnp.com
