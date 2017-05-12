 
GiftsbyMeeta launches Beauty Products with Revised Prices under Birthday Gifting Category

There were many offers and discounts were given to the products related to the father's day gifting categories, with ending of those events of the discounts and offers were mobilized to the birthday gifting category on the website.
 
 
DELHI, India - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Birthday is one of the most special days in a year for any person, the trend of gifting on this day is very common and along these lines, GiftsbyMeeta has added a number of fresh products under the birthday gifting category on the website. This gifting store with more than 20 thousand customized and non-customized gifts has special emphasize on the birthday and anniversary gifting category. Price revision and the addition of new accumulation beauty products are the new development on the birthday gifts online named category on the website. Here you can browse gifts for brother birthday {https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/gifts-for-brother} with same day delivery options. There were many discounts and offers on the products related to the festivals such as mother's day but with the end of the festive day, these discounts and offers have been now given on this category. While the addition of beauty and face care products have been introduced to cater the customer of young age and fashion freak folks as the company has witnessed the growing demands for the products from the beauty and grooming category on various occasions by the customers.

Talking about the latest development of the website, the Ecommerce manager at GiftsbyMeeta in New Delhi, India told the media personals: -

"There has been a great surge in the demand of the beauty products on various occasions from our customers from across the world so in the latest revamping the company has presented a fresh accumulation of beauty products under the online birthday gifts named category on the website". The birthday and anniversary category is backbone during the nonfestive days and the focus towards these categories on the website was anticipated after the mother's day, and father's day occasion. Additionally, there is a great number of discounts and offers running for this occasion, once the particular festival goes up the discounted prices are added to the coming festival or regular event related gifting articles. "The company has mobilized the prices which were given on mother's day and father's day related products after the end of the occasion and hence the products on the birthday pages have been presented with revised prices", he added further.

About the Company: -

A leading gifting portal, GiftsbyMeeta is the all weather reliable web store for the gifts for all occasions, events, relationship, places and so forth with home delivery services. The gifting website of GiftsbyMeeta was started in 2013 by a bunch gifting fashion designing professionals under the leadership of Mrs. Meeta Gutgutia, wife of Mr. Vikash Gutgutia, the owner of Ferns and Petals, India's largest plants and floral retail chain. The company has hundreds of gifting category and the exceptionally great home delivery services with global coverage. Additionally, the same day delivery, midnight delivery and hourly delivery (within 6 hours in Delhi NCR area) are special features offered by GiftsbyMeeta.

Contact Information:

Gifts By Meeta
10MG Road, 1st floor, New Delhi
Website: https://www.giftsbymeeta.com/birthday-gifts

