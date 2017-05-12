News By Tag
7 Ways To Have A Luxurious Bedroom With The Enticing Upholstered Beds
The upholstered double beds are an affordable way to transform the space. They are the beds which are structured with frames and headboards, which are covered and padded with fabric. So have a look at the various ways to decorate a bedroom with fabric upholstered bed and have a beautiful ambience in the house.
1. Monochromatic look: Blend your upholstered bed into the surroundings with a subtle colour shift by painting the wall behind the bed a shade lighter than the bed fabric. This slight difference in colour will give the fabric bed a presence of whisper rather than a shout.
2. Extra texture: To have an extra texture in the room, employ beds that have deeply tufted design headboard. This will help to create a more luxurious environment in the room and fill the room with comfortable feeling.
3. Nailed it: Nailhead trim offers a classic, tailored finish to an upholstered bed. This also maintains elegant design on a patterned or boldly coloured fabric. But one thing that needs to keep in mind while buying an upholstered bed is the size of the nailheads.
4. Style Bridge: Curving high above a bed piled with luxurious linens and plush pillows, style bridge fabric beds makes a sensational style statement. Their elegant shape and lush tufting play off the dramatic bedding, but the linen-like quality of the fabric speaks to the bedroom's charming primitive qualities. Pair it with jute rugs, wicker table to have a sublime effect.
5. Dual-Function Headboard: Placing a bedroom furniture in front of a window is not a common arranging practice, but in the light filled bedroom, the upholstered bed's placement serves a practical purpose. It is because the tall headboard of the bed obstructs the view from the window for privacy's sake and also allow some light through the top and provide a comfortable backrest to lean against in bed.
6. Go Bold: To have a dramatic look in the house go for the upholstered beds that have graphic design headboards. This will give a mixed decor to the room and will enlighten the room with bright colours.
7. Double Luxe: To gain extra luxury statement in the house, go for upholstered beds which are available online in vibrant colours and elegant fabric. Such as brown colour velvet paired with silk throw pillows to add a glam.
Knowing the ways to set a bedroom with varieties of upholstered beds, you must be having an urge to buy a stylish and gorgeous colour fabric bed online. So have a fantastic and excellent purchase.
Some fabric beds available online give a masculine look to the room while others provide a stark and modern look. So regardless of whether you want a simple or decorative environment, upholstered bed will always make a statement in the room. Also, they can completely change the overall tone of the room by its textures, colours, patterns, shape and sizes.
