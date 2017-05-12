ICE Zooming Ahead with Enhanced Customer Convenience Features

Media Contact

Press Contact:

Jim Iyoob

***@etechgs.com Press Contact:Jim Iyoob

End

-- Customer experience matters at every point in the interaction so it is always exciting to see the newest software features that can minimize effort and maximize convenience. Integrated Customer Engagement (ICE) has evolved to revolutionize the user experience. Based on feedback received from customers, the development teams at Etech assist clients with an effortless and flawless interaction, keeping in mind user behavior, functional aspects and technological advancements, producing the end result of a world class product to help you grow your business.ICE is a unique platform that offers customer support teams the capability to simultaneously take chats and respond to customer service Emails. Switching between Chat and Email response is easy and fast. With just one click, the customer service agent can shift to Chat or Email service. The most recent ICE release has new value-added noteworthy features for Email Management. Adding attachments to emails while responding to clients as well as internal communication and supervisor dashboards are the newest features which have been added to the Email Management software.Automation is also a key aspect for Quality Monitoring processes. QEval – Quality analytics software, Etech's flagship quality monitoring product for call centers now has two additional features – Automated Email Trigger for QA score below benchmark and QA Agent Availability status. These real-time alerts enable immediate corrective action and agile performance management.ICE Email and QEval are now venturing into the market segment with new advance features, with the contact center global audience in mind. "We are committed to providing superior customer experience. Customers remember experience and associate that experience with the brand. Our product teams are constantly targeting new features to enhance the customer experience. We are very proud of ICE's feature-filled release and look forward to sharing these tools with our customers." said Etech's Vice President Jim Iyoob.Etech updates ICE software bringing benefits to business owners. For more details on how ICE can help your business to grow, send Email info@etechgs.com. Ask Etech teams for free product demos.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.