News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobiloitte Proudly Launches APP GARAGE
"Having a business app to reach your potential customers is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity" - Jagdish Harsh
Jagdish Harsh (CEO) shared that having a business app to reach your potential customers is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Mobiloitte through its new initiative will now be there for the client throughout the process right from development and implementation to maintenance and support. Over the time, all Apps need security and performance audits, Upgrades of UI/UX and deprecated APIs to name a few. We are proud to offer full range of App Maintenance, Upgrade and Support Services through our newly launched initiative "App Garage".
About Mobiloitte:
A decade old company which is completely focused on mobility and web based solutions on practically all domains. Over the years we have amassed a huge pool of highly skilled resources, enabled by cutting edge tools and technologies. We build brand image of companies via digital and viral marketing so that your reach is maximized across social media sites. Backed by a state of the art infrastructure and well-honed processes we deliver the best of breed applications that is scalable, performing, responsive and secure.
Mobiloitte is headquartered in New Delhi, India with client proximity centers in Mumbai, Noida, Boston and Singapore. Our current plans include opening up representative and training centers in Dubai, UK and also across the rest of India.
Contact Us:
Website: http://www.app-
Email: info@app-garage.org
Media Contact
Mobiloitte Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd.
+91 11 46499900
***@mobiloittegroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017