May 2017
Mobiloitte Proudly Launches APP GARAGE

 
 
DELHI, India - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobiloitte, A decade old company focused on mobility and web based solutions has added one more feature in its cap. Keeping in mind that Mobile app security is paramount for any enterprise today company has launched "App Garage" which shall offer one stop solution for Repair, Upgrade, Maintenance and Support services for mobile and web apps.

"Having a business app to reach your potential customers is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity" - Jagdish Harsh

Jagdish Harsh (CEO) shared that having a business app to reach your potential customers is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Mobiloitte through its new initiative will now be there for the client throughout the process right from development and implementation to maintenance and support. Over the time, all Apps need security and performance audits, Upgrades of UI/UX and deprecated APIs to name a few. We are proud to offer full range of App Maintenance, Upgrade and Support Services through our newly launched initiative "App Garage".

About Mobiloitte:

A decade old company which is completely focused on mobility and web based solutions on practically all domains. Over the years we have amassed a huge pool of highly skilled resources, enabled by cutting edge tools and technologies. We build brand image of companies via digital and viral marketing so that your reach is maximized across social media sites. Backed by a state of the art infrastructure and well-honed processes we deliver the best of breed applications that is scalable, performing, responsive and secure.

Mobiloitte is headquartered in New Delhi, India with client proximity centers in Mumbai, Noida, Boston and Singapore. Our current plans include opening up representative and training centers in Dubai, UK and also across the rest of India.

Contact Us:
Website: http://www.app-garage.org
Email: info@app-garage.org

Media Contact
Mobiloitte Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd.
+91 11 46499900
***@mobiloittegroup.com
