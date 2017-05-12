 
News By Tag
* Pro Audio Gear
* DJ gear equipment
* Shure Wireless Microphones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Cardioid Dynamic Shure Wireless Microphones are up for sale at a once-a-year incredibly cheap price

Shop for the cardioid dynamic Shure wireless microphones at the best prices on a leading audio gear equipment store. Find this top brand microphone at a price beyond the wild guess of even a regular shopper.
 
 
Front Row Electronics
Front Row Electronics
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pro Audio Gear
DJ gear equipment
Shure Wireless Microphones

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Shure wireless microphones are up for grabs at incredibly low prices like never before on a leading DJ gear equipment store, which is also an authorized dealer of Shure, Bose, Roland, Pioneer DJ, Fender, QSC and of a lot more major audio equipment brand.

Usually these audio gears are priced so high. Buyers often back out from their plan to buy Shure wireless microphones. Given this opportunity, they would definitely go grabbing them as many as possible. The incredibly minimum rates while ground shipping service being provided for free will further draw them to this offer available on Front Row Electronics store.

Besides the best cost of the Shure wireless microphones, the Shure microphones stand out for giving a guarantee of minimum background noise, shock-mount curtailed handling noise, frequency response of 50-15000 Hz, etc.

The Shure quality, ruggedness, and reliability feature on these microphones, while their built-in spherical wind, pop filter and stand adapter's 180-degree rotation are things you will be attracted to.

"We're offering these dynamic Shure vocal microphones on discounts. So, if have a wish to own such a high quality microphone, designed especially for professional vocal use in live performance, sound reinforcement, and studio recording, can buy dynamic Shure wireless microphones from our Front Row Electronics store," said an executive with Front Row Electronics, www.frontrowelectronics.com

About Front Row Electronics:

For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.

This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store. Shoppers are ensured of tension-free shopping on this store www.FrontRowElectronics.com as this website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology. It means whatever shoppers are doing on this store everything is protected from payment to personal information. Shop confident.

We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs. Our website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, which means we are doing everything we can to protect your payment and personal information so you can shop confident.

Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:

Business site:

www.FrontRowElectronics.com

Address:

151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,

Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693

(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).

Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com

Contact
Front Row Electronics
***@frontrowelectronics.com
End
Source:Front Row Electronics
Email:***@frontrowelectronics.com
Tags:Pro Audio Gear, DJ gear equipment, Shure Wireless Microphones
Industry:Electronics
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Citytech Software Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share