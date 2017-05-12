 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Forecast Report - Chia Seeds Market Size, Share, Growth & Worldwide, 2023: Credence Research

Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Recent Release – Global Chia Seeds Market Expert Opinion Report 2023: Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., "Chia Seeds Market by Application Type (Food, Beverages & Dairy, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Skin Care and Pet Food)" - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2023", the worldwide chia seeds market was valued at US$ 199.85 Mn in 2015. In the same year, in terms of volume the market was 40.79 kilo tons.

Market Insights:

Chia seeds are becoming increasingly popular owing to its nutritional and  health related properties such as omega-3 fatty acids, anti-oxidants, protein, fiber and minerals. The major factors driving the chia seeds market include the rising demand of beverages, cereals, and snacks made from healthy ingredients, increasing awareness about gluten free diet, and long shelf life of chia seeds. However, high price fluctuation of chia seeds is the major factor hampering the market growth. Furthermore, presence of various cheap alternatives such as soy, canola and flax is also inhibiting market growth.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/chia-seeds-market

Growing popularity of super foods and expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth. Moreover, the market's high demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers. In addition, owing to increasing popularity of chia seeds in Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential.

Competitive Insights:

Benexia, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, Naturya, Original Chia, Glanbia Nutritionals, Spectrum Essentials Chia Seeds, TruRoots organic chia seeds, Naturkost Übelhör, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, MDECA Group SRL, and Chia Freyval Company are some of the key players present in this market.

Key Trends:

   Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential
   Expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth
   High demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers

About Credence Research:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

For More Information, Visit: http://www.credenceresearch.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith,

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Phone: +1-800-361-8290 FREE

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE,

CA 95103

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

