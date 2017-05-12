News By Tag
Forecast Report - Chia Seeds Market Size, Share, Growth & Worldwide, 2023: Credence Research
Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Recent Release – Global Chia Seeds Market Expert Opinion Report 2023: Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.
Market Insights:
Chia seeds are becoming increasingly popular owing to its nutritional and health related properties such as omega-3 fatty acids, anti-oxidants, protein, fiber and minerals. The major factors driving the chia seeds market include the rising demand of beverages, cereals, and snacks made from healthy ingredients, increasing awareness about gluten free diet, and long shelf life of chia seeds. However, high price fluctuation of chia seeds is the major factor hampering the market growth. Furthermore, presence of various cheap alternatives such as soy, canola and flax is also inhibiting market growth.
Growing popularity of super foods and expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth. Moreover, the market's high demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers. In addition, owing to increasing popularity of chia seeds in Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential.
Competitive Insights:
Benexia, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, Naturya, Original Chia, Glanbia Nutritionals, Spectrum Essentials Chia Seeds, TruRoots organic chia seeds, Naturkost Übelhör, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, MDECA Group SRL, and Chia Freyval Company are some of the key players present in this market.
Key Trends:
Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential
Expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth
High demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers
For More Information, Visit: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
