PlanD Media Is Providing the Most Social Media Advertising Solutions for Growing Business in Kolkata
Based in Kolkata, Plan D Media is a company that provides businesses with various types of social media advertising solutions at competitive prices.
This digital marketing agency works for startups as well as established businesses, and helps them solve all their social media promotional requirements with the most expert team. The experienced team members at Plan D patiently listen to every client and keep in constant touch with them in order to ensure that all their specific requirements are met.
Plan D ensures that clients get a strong presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and all the major social networks, which can widen their customer reach and improve their brand exposure. Expert social media managers start conversations and stay constantly connected with the audience. They establish and grow relationships with the audience on behalf of clients and ensure a positive impact on brand, reputation, sales and customer service.
The SMM experts at Plan D learn about the client requirements and the targeted customer base, before identifying the most appropriate networks for the business. They develop the best plan for content creation and then publish the same across various social media accounts. With interesting and attention grabbing content, they grab customers and encourage them to opt for the products and services offered by clients as well as share their experiences about the same with friends. They take all steps to increase the number of followers for clients, and boost their social influence and authority. The rise in the number of interesting content helps boost the influence of customers on social media.
When combined with multi-disciplinary digital marketing approach, Plan D ensures boosting of sales and boost in brand growth. Social media advertising services and solutions are offered at competitive rates, and clients with any type of budget can sign up with Plan D to benefit from the expertise of its team. The experts at Plan D are easily available and just a phone call away. Clients can call up and ask for a free consultation or use the official website to request a quote.
About Plan D Media
Plan D Media is a 360-degree digital agency located in Kolkata that provides individuals and businesses with search engine optimization, social media management, online lead generation, pay per click marketing, online media buying and many other digital marketing services.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://pland.in/
Contact Information
Plan D Media
Kavi Nazrul Islam Avenue
Kolkata, West Bengal
Phone no: 8334019666
Email id: info@pland.in.
