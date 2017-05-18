News By Tag
Horror Film Truth or Double Dare Makes the Game's Stakes High
Truth or Double Dare follows four friends -- Claudia, Egypt, Alex and Rashad -- as they return to their hometown for their high school reunion. They reunite with old classmates Jonathan and Michelle where they find themselves playing a harmless game of truth or double dare. Because of old buried secrets, someone at the party makes the stakes high. Now it's a game for their lives.
The film is produced by Atlanta-based independent film company L.O.U.D. Films and stars a diverse cast: Austin Chunn (Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples), Gina Hiraizumi (Investigation Discovery's Deadly Sins; ABC's Castle; FOX's Quintuplets), Maia Kavchak(go90's RePlay) and Drew Stephenson (BET's The Quad; CW's Vampire Diaries). Truth or Double Dare also features Caleb J. Spivak (FOX's 24: Legacy; TNT's Good Behavior) and Alyx Libby (BET's Being Mary Jane; Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples).
Watch a sneak peak of Truth or Double Dare here: https://www.youtube.com/
In the preview, actor Drew Stephenson, who plays Rashad, explains the rules of the game to friends Jonathan (Caleb J. Spivak) and Michelle (Alyx Libby) as an old childhood friend Alex (Austin Chunn) gets a refresher course.
Photo Credits courtesy of LOUD Films: (top) Austin Chunn with Gina Hiraizumi; (middle) Maia Kavchak; and (bottom) Alyx Libby with Caleb J. Spivak in Truth or Double Dare.
Truth or Double Dare is executive produced by Marcus Collins and produced by Jamal Mcwhorter and Shaquita Smith (CBS' NCIS: New Orleans; VH1's Daytime Divas), who also serves as director. This production marks the directorial debut for Smith, as she is the latest director to bring new blood to horror films.
Truth or Double Dare is expected to be released later this year in October 2017. So grab your invitation and get ready for a reunion that's to die for! Are you ready to play TRUTH OR DOUBLE DARE (TODD)?
About L.O.U.D. Films
L.O.U.D. Films is an independent film production company founded in Atlanta, Ga. by three cinematic visionaries. Marcus Collins, Jamal McWhorter, and Shaquita Smith formed the company in 2014 as a platform for their unique film ideas. L.O.U.D. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) specializes in dramas and comedies that feature compelling characters and intriguing stories. As a collective, the team has experience in film production, music production, screenwriting, casting, directing, and distribution. To learn more: http://www.loudfilmsinc.com/
