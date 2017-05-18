 
News By Tag
* Truth or Double Dare
* Loud Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Horror Film Truth or Double Dare Makes the Game's Stakes High

 
 
Be sure to check out "Truth or Double Dare" this fall.
Be sure to check out "Truth or Double Dare" this fall.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Truth or Double Dare
Loud Films

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Projects

ATLANTA - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A high-stakes game of truth or double dare centers around a 10-year high school reunion as a backdrop of a new horror/slasher film baring the same name – Truth or Double Dare. Fans of pop culture horrors and slashers will not be disappointed. They can expect to be kept on the edge of their seats as old grudges from the past come to light.

Truth or Double Dare follows four friends -- Claudia, Egypt, Alex and Rashad -- as they return to their hometown for their high school reunion. They reunite with old classmates Jonathan and Michelle where they find themselves playing a harmless game of truth or double dare. Because of old buried secrets, someone at the party makes the stakes high. Now it's a game for their lives.

The film is produced by Atlanta-based independent film company L.O.U.D. Films and stars a diverse cast: Austin Chunn (Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples), Gina Hiraizumi (Investigation Discovery's Deadly Sins; ABC's Castle; FOX's Quintuplets), Maia Kavchak(go90's RePlay) and Drew Stephenson (BET's The Quad; CW's Vampire Diaries). Truth or Double Dare also features Caleb J. Spivak (FOX's 24: Legacy; TNT's Good Behavior) and Alyx Libby (BET's Being Mary Jane; Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples).

Watch a sneak peak of Truth or Double Dare here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEl33FQ9dqU



In the preview, actor Drew Stephenson, who plays Rashad, explains the rules of the game to friends Jonathan (Caleb J. Spivak) and Michelle (Alyx Libby) as an old childhood friend Alex (Austin Chunn) gets a refresher course.

Photo Credits courtesy of LOUD Films: (top) Austin Chunn with Gina Hiraizumi; (middle) Maia Kavchak; and (bottom) Alyx Libby with Caleb J. Spivak in Truth or Double Dare.

Truth or Double Dare is executive produced by Marcus Collins and produced by Jamal Mcwhorter and Shaquita Smith (CBS' NCIS: New Orleans; VH1's Daytime Divas), who also serves as director. This production marks the directorial debut for Smith, as she is the latest director to bring new blood to horror films.

Truth or Double Dare is expected to be released later this year in October 2017. So grab your invitation and get ready for a reunion that's to die for! Are you ready to play TRUTH OR DOUBLE DARE (TODD)?

Social Media:
Instagram - todd_film
Facebook- Truthordoubledare
Hashtags - #TODD; #TODDthemovie

About L.O.U.D. Films

L.O.U.D. Films is an independent film production company founded in Atlanta, Ga. by three cinematic visionaries. Marcus Collins, Jamal McWhorter, and Shaquita Smith formed the company in 2014 as a platform for their unique film ideas. L.O.U.D. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) specializes in dramas and comedies that feature compelling characters and intriguing stories. As a collective, the team has experience in film production, music production, screenwriting, casting, directing, and distribution. To learn more: http://www.loudfilmsinc.com/

Contact
The Brison Group, Inc.
***@thebrisongroup.com
End
Source:The Brison Group, Inc.
Email:***@thebrisongroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Truth or Double Dare, Loud Films
Industry:Movies
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017
The Brison Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share