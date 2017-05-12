 
News By Tag
* Atlanta
* Education
* Graduation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Athens
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Clark Atlanta University to Award Four Honorary Degrees to Iconic Trailblazers

Retired NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Civil Rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, entrepreneur William Pickard, Ph.D. and Congressman John Conyers lauded at commencement
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Atlanta
Education
Graduation

Industry:
Education

Location:
Athens - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATHENS, Ga. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Clark Atlanta University will bestow four doctoral degrees honoris causa during the 2017 Commencement ConvocationMonday, May 22, 8 a.m. at Panther Stadium, 735 Beckwith St. SW. "These four pioneers were selected carefully from the areas of civil and human rights, politics and STEM," says Ronald A. Johnson, President of Clark Atlanta University. "Their rich legacy is to be honored and celebrated."

Doctor of Human Letters Honoris Causa – William Pickard, Ph.D (http://www.cau.edu/events/graduation/commencement.html).: Pickard began his entrepreneurial career as a McDonald's franchisee more than 45 years ago. He is the chairman and CEO of VITEC and Global Automotive Alliance. In 1982 President Ronald Regan nominated, and Senate confirmed, Pickard as the first chairman of the African Development Foundation (ADF).

Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa -  U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) (https://conyers.house.gov/): Congressman Conyers represents Michigan's 13th congressional district. Conyers is the longest serving member of the United States Congress, since 1965. He is the first African-American to hold the distinction as Dean. With more than 50 years of public service, Conyers has been the proponent of dozens of legislative bills including the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Violence Against Women Act of 1994. Conyers was the first to introduce the original Martin Luther King Holiday Act of 1983.

Doctor of Science Honoris Causa - Retired NASA Mathematician Katherine G. Johnson (https://www.nasa.gov/content/katherine-johnson-biography): Johnson made significant contributions to the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) program. During segregation Johnson defeated an oppressive work environment while calculating the trajectories, launch windows and return patterns for NASA's space shuttle programs. Her career was one of the inspirations behind the box office film "Hidden Figures." (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4846340/) "I loved learning at all times" says Johnson. "You'll do better in life if you want to learn, want to teach, want to help others."

Doctor of Laws Degree Honoris Causa  - Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr (http://www.rainbowpush.org/pages/jackson_bio).: Rev. Jackson has made significant contributions to the Civil Rights movement and to America's political and religious landscapes. In the 1980s Rev. Jackson fought twice for the Democratic presidential nomination. For his contributions to society, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000 from President Bill Clinton. Rev. Jackson is the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson champions an array of causes including civil rights, economic justice and peace.

For more information on the 2017 Clark Atlanta University Commencement schedule visit www.CAU.edu (http://www.cau.edu/events/graduation/index.html).

Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@cau.edu
End
Source:Clark Atlanta University
Email:***@cau.edu Email Verified
Tags:Atlanta, Education, Graduation
Industry:Education
Location:Athens - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perfect Pitch Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share