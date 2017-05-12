News By Tag
TÜV Rheinland Acquires Wireless Lab in Sweden
Founding of national subsidiary TÜV Rheinland Sweden/ Broad involvement in the field of wireless communication technologies/ Expansion of testing facilities for wireless communication technologies worldwide/ Heavy investment in future-oriented topic
"We can now offer testing services to the industry in the field of long-range wireless communication such as 2G, 3G and LTE, as well as antenna performance tests such as Over The Air, known for short as OTA," explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless / Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. "The laboratory in Lund is a great platform for TÜV Rheinland to tap into the entire Scandinavian market," adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB. The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. "We will also focus on regulatory tests and approvals as well as various protocol tests at this site in the future," says TÜV Rheinland expert Stefan Kischka.
Complete range of wireless communication technologies for different industries
TÜV Rheinland is one of the leading testing service providers and pioneers in the entire field of wireless communication technologies. For example, the testing service provider set up the world's first WiFi lab. The experts from TÜV Rheinland were also involved in Bluetooth technology right from the start. Furthermore, TÜV Rheinland is also the global leader when it comes to short-range wireless, i.e. WiFi, Bluetooth or ZigBee (https://www.tuv.com/
TÜV Rheinland Center of Excellence Wireless/IoT in Silicon Valley
As a member of the fast-growing LoRa Alliance, TÜV Rheinland also provides support with the standardization process as well as the testing and certification of products before they are launched on the market. For this purpose, the experts operate specialized laboratories for wireless communication technology and IoT products in Europe and the USA, as well as in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. This way, the testing service provider is always close to manufacturers and users around the world and can offer its competence in the field of wireless communication standards. The same applies to Silicon Valley in the USA, where the testing service provider opened the first laboratory for wireless communication technologies back in 1986. Together with the recently opened laboratory in Fremont, California, the facility forms the "TÜV Rheinland Center of Excellence Wireless / IoT" that performs wireless communication tests, for example in the North America region.
Thanks to this diverse expertise and its resources, TÜV Rheinland distinguishes itself as a testing service provider that can cover all the wireless communication needs of a customer, regardless of its industry, globally and comprehensively – providing consulting services, test solutions, market access analyses for new technologies, but also independent tests and certifications of existing ones.
Like cyber security and autonomous driving, for example, the expansion of testing facilities for wireless communication technologies is one of the future-oriented digitalization topics on which the testing service provider will be placing a stronger focus in the future.
Further information is available at www.tuv.com and on the TÜV Rheinland platform "Connected to the future" regarding the company's future-oriented topics at www.tuv.com/
