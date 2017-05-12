 
News By Tag
* Tuv
* Wireless
* Lab
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tsuen Wan
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

TÜV Rheinland Acquires Wireless Lab in Sweden

Founding of national subsidiary TÜV Rheinland Sweden/ Broad involvement in the field of wireless communication technologies/ Expansion of testing facilities for wireless communication technologies worldwide/ Heavy investment in future-oriented topic
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tuv
Wireless
Lab

Industry:
Wireless

Location:
Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong

Subject:
Companies

TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Global testing service provider TÜV Rheinland has expanded its global involvement in the field ofwireless (https://www.tuv.com/en/corporate/business_customers/product_testing_3/smart_home_smart_grid/wireless_testing/wireless.html) communication technologies by acquiring a wireless lab in the Swedish city of Lund. The acquisition of the laboratory also constitutes the foundation for TÜV Rheinland's newly established national subsidiary in Sweden. The wireless lab was acquired from Tech Mahindra, a provider of services and solutions in the fields of information, communication and technology. By acquiring the laboratory, TÜV Rheinland has expanded its European wireless network to four locations. In addition to the lab in Sweden, TÜV Rheinland also operates corresponding facilities in Cologne, Nuremberg and Leek (Netherlands).

"We can now offer testing services to the industry in the field of long-range wireless communication such as 2G, 3G and LTE, as well as antenna performance tests such as Over The Air, known for short as OTA," explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless / Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. "The laboratory in Lund is a great platform for TÜV Rheinland to tap into the entire Scandinavian market," adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB. The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. "We will also focus on regulatory tests and approvals as well as various protocol tests at this site in the future," says TÜV Rheinland expert Stefan Kischka.

Complete range of wireless communication technologies for different industries
TÜV Rheinland is one of the leading testing service providers and pioneers in the entire field of wireless communication technologies. For example, the testing service provider set up the world's first WiFi lab. The experts from TÜV Rheinland were also involved in Bluetooth technology right from the start. Furthermore, TÜV Rheinland is also the global leader when it comes to short-range wireless, i.e. WiFi, Bluetooth or ZigBee (https://www.tuv.com/en/corporate/business_customers/produ...) for smart home applications, where it checks whether the corresponding devices comply with the wireless communication protocols. TÜV Rheinland tests many devices at its laboratories in Japan and China, where the majority of these products are made.

TÜV Rheinland Center of Excellence Wireless/IoT in Silicon Valley
As a member of the fast-growing LoRa Alliance, TÜV Rheinland also provides support with the standardization process as well as the testing and certification of products before they are launched on the market. For this purpose, the experts operate specialized laboratories for wireless communication technology and IoT products in Europe and the USA, as well as in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. This way, the testing service provider is always close to manufacturers and users around the world and can offer its competence in the field of wireless communication standards. The same applies to Silicon Valley in the USA, where the testing service provider opened the first laboratory for wireless communication technologies back in 1986. Together with the recently opened laboratory in Fremont, California, the facility forms the "TÜV Rheinland Center of Excellence Wireless / IoT" that performs wireless communication tests, for example in the North America region.

Thanks to this diverse expertise and its resources, TÜV Rheinland distinguishes itself as a testing service provider that can cover all the wireless communication needs of a customer, regardless of its industry, globally and comprehensively – providing consulting services, test solutions, market access analyses for new technologies, but also independent tests and certifications of existing ones.

Like cyber security and autonomous driving, for example, the expansion of testing facilities for wireless communication technologies is one of the future-oriented digitalization topics on which the testing service provider will be placing a stronger focus in the future.

Further information is available at www.tuv.com and on the TÜV Rheinland platform "Connected to the future" regarding the company's future-oriented topics at www.tuv.com/c2f.
End
Source:TUV Rheinland
Email:***@tuv.com Email Verified
Tags:Tuv, Wireless, Lab
Industry:Wireless
Location:Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TUV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share