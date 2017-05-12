News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of Z. Roux's New Novel, "CEREUS"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of author Z. Roux's new magical fiction book, "CEREUS"
Z. Roux holds an honors degree in Communications from the University of Johannesburg. Constantly inspired by the brooding Pacific Ocean, she loves nothing more than to conjure up new people and places and bring them to life on paper. Living in Auckland, New Zealand, with her husband, two children and a dog called Toby who's scared of crickets and shadows, she has a wealth of fantastical inspiration. When out hiking, she has the uncanny ability to vividly imagine pixies, fairies and hobbits hiding in the surrounding trees and shrubs.
"Just like Danny, there are always things about oneself that one struggles to accept. Like it or not, these imperfections are what make each person unique and special. These flaws are not mistakes, but keys," says Roux. "I have learned to accept and use them to unlock the doors that stand in the way of changing the world for the better."
CEREUS
by Z. Roux
334 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9963255-
Released in May 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (http://www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution, this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
