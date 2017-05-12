 
TÜV Rheinland Looks Back at Successful 2016 Fiscal Year

 
 
TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- TÜV Rheinland has enjoyed a successful fiscal 2016. The international testing service provider for quality and safety saw net income for the year increase by more than 34% to €122.6 million (2015: €91.3 million). TÜV Rheinland's revenues climbed by 1.9% from €1.88 billion to €1.92 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues would have amounted to €1.94 billion or increased by 3.1% as against the previous year. The EBIT margin increased by 1.5 percentage points, from 4.9% to 6.4%. TÜV Rheinland's investments again exceeded the €90-million mark – as in the 2015 fiscal year – reaching €92.8 million.

"To put it briefly: We are making good progress. 2016 was a good year for our company. We recorded growth in terms of both earnings and profitability. We significantly increased our return on sales while simultaneously growing, albeit moderately. In the process, we have taken the first steps on our chosen path. All in all, we have reason to be satisfied," said Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG. Significant investments and further growth are also anticipated for the coming years. TÜV Rheinland currently has over 500 vacant positions worldwide, half of which are in Germany.

Revenues reflect internationality and variety of services
TÜV Rheinland currently generates just over half of its revenues outside Germany. In 2016, revenues in Germany rose by 2.8% or €26 million to €955 million. Revenues outside Germany rose slightly to €963 million (up €11 million).

Once again, Asia and the India, Middle East and Africa region were the most significant growth regions. In 2016, TÜV Rheinland acquired a new subsidiary in the Maghreb region. A new subsidiary was also founded in Switzerland, with a particular view to establishing operations in the rail and energy sectors. Business in Brazil remained challenging in 2016. Its economy faced another downturn, resulting in a dramatic contraction of 3.5%.

Development also varied in the six business streams into which TÜV Rheinland is organized: Industrial Service, Mobility, Products, Academy & Life Care, ICT & Business Solutions, and Systems.

Overall, the largest business stream, Industrial Services, saw a slight downturn in revenues to €520 million in 2016. This was particularly due to the low oil price and development in Brazil. By contrast, activities in Germany performed positively. The Mobility business stream, which includes traditional vehicle inspection and car services, recorded moderate revenue growth of €15 million or 3.2% to €486 million. Every year, TÜV Rheinland inspects over 9.5 million vehicles around the world.

In 2016, the Systems business stream generated revenues of €166 million from the certification of management systems, an increase of 2.5%. This particularly applies to customer-specific audits conducted by our experts, which were in demand. Academy & Life Care increased the revenues generated from services for people and their working environments by 6.8% to €219 million. Educational topics and the aspects of health management and occupational safety had a positive impact on TÜV Rheinland's business performance. The ICT & Business Solutions business stream developed less favorably, with revenues falling slightly by €2 million to €131 million. The acronym ICT stands for Information and Communication Technology. This business stream bundles IT, cyber security and telecommunications infrastructure services. In particular, IT services and cyber security developed positively here. There is a significant need for qualified specialists here, which TÜV Rheinland is seeking around the world.

Product Testing enjoyed the strongest revenue growth in 2016. The increase of 7% or €34 million to €519 million was due in particular to developments in Germany and Asia. Demand for testing was especially high in the harmful substances, textiles and electrical segments. Developments in the area of electrical testing are being driven by new tests for new products and technologies, especially in the areas of networking and wireless.

Dr. Fübi: "We improved our earnings performance in almost all areas. TÜV Rheinland's wide-ranging, globally positioned services mean we are well equipped to respond rapidly to changes in the market and compensate for weaknesses in individual industries thanks to our strength in other areas."

Visit https://youtu.be/gsv2N2MjxXY for the Annual Report

