Las Vegas Premiere Of "I AM BATTLE COMIC" Movie To Benefit Veterans Suffering From PTSD
Picking up where Bob Hope left off, Las Vegas based comedian Don Barnhart and his Battle Comics have been entertaining the troops since 1992 and the importance of what they do is captured in the new documentary I Am Battle Comic by comedian/director Jordan Brady.
The film follows the Battle Comics (Don Barnhart, Slade Ham, Bob Kubota and Jeff Capri) touring the frontlines performing for our U.S. Troops for Armed Forces Entertainment and visited those stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. Heartfelt interviews with top professional comedians (George Lopez, George Wallace, Dave Attell, Wayne Federman, Tammy Pescatelli and more) are woven in with the filmmaker's boots on the ground reality.
I Am Battle Comic is sure to spark conversation and create a deep appreciation for our military non-profits and families. In March of 2016, comedian/director Jordan Brady joined the Battle Comic Team and traveled to the frontlines to perform for our military men and women and visited many of the troops based in Nevada including the 17th Sustainment Brigade.
Judd Apatow calls I AM BATTLE COMIC "An excellent heartfelt film that pays tribute to our troops…and the comedians who travel the world to make them laugh".
Thanks to Rev. Russ Smethers and his wife Rena, The Battle Comic team brought thank you letters from Gibson Middle School to give to the troops along with four overstuffed boxes of gifts and essentials that were well received. The camera follows the comedians confronting the highs and lows facing them and our brave men and women in uniform while weaving in current events such as the brutal terrorist attacks in Brussels, Turkey, and Iraq. The dangers faced at the front and around the world underscore the mission to provide laughter for the men and women serving in our military.
100% of ticket sales from the Las Vegas Premier of I Am Battle Comic will go to the For Veterans Sake Foundation - For Veteran's Sake Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 Non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD. All this is done at NO COST to the veteran or their immediate family. For Veterans Sake believes in doing everything possible to keep the family together.
Fender Guitar has donated a beautiful Paramount Acoustic Guitar to auction off with proceeds going directly to For Veterans Sake Foundation. The premiere will include a funny yet serious Q/A with the filmmakers and some of the comedians featured in the film including Don Barnhart.
Barnhart is a resident of Las Vegas and can be seen performing nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D Casino Hotel when he's not on tour. He currently stars in the new sitcom Class Clowns and can be seen in Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson and plays a disgruntled comedian in Tribute To Fluffy. He also appears as the crazed shooter in the web series, Max Justice.
The Las Vegas premiere of I Am Battle Comic will take place just after the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend:
May 31st - 9:00pm
AMC Town Square 18
6587 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the link Purchase Tickets or by visiting www.BattleComics.org
For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don Barnhart directly.
Don Barnhart
