Melanoma, Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Awareness Excursion with Low Country Dermatology
Howington and her staff will lead a three-mile hike along the park's scenic trails, sharing facts and prevention techniques for melanoma and taking questions. Water, sunscreen and some light refreshments will be provided.
National Melanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Month, designated by the American Academy of Dermatology, is celebrated in May to raise awareness of the risk of skin cancer and increase the chances of early detection.
"For those of us who live along the southern coastline, staying out of the sun is often not practical or desirable," Howington said. "It's important for everyone to learn some simple but essential ways to protect their skin from the sun's dangerous UV rays before they and their family head off to enjoy the great outdoors."
Howington is a board-certified dermatologist with expertise in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. She and her staff will give participants SPF30 sunscreen, which has been shown to prevent the onset of skin cancer by a whopping 80 percent.
They also will share "did you know" facts during the hike, such as:
• Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer and is the leading cause of death from skin disease.
• The American Cancer Society estimates that 87,110 new melanomas will be diagnosed this year alone and will result in 10,000 deaths.
• Rates for melanoma have been rising for the last 30 years, and melanoma accounts for nearly half of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.
• Although clouds block some of the sun's skin-damaging ultraviolet radiation, as much as 80 percent still reaches the Earth's surface.
• Anyone can develop melanoma. Skin cancer rates are lower for African Americans and Latinos than other groups, but their survival outcomes are poorer, partially because more aggressive skin cancers strike them disproportionately.
• Indications of potential skin cancer include moles or growths that are asymmetrical, have an irregular border, exhibit changes in color, have a diameter larger than the size of a pencil eraser or have evolved in size or thickness. Self-examine your skin; when caught early, melanoma is highly curable.
Tickets for the event are $35, which includes the parking fee for the park. Proceeds will benefit the Curtis & Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute in Savannah. Participants are asked to meet the group at Picnic Area-A after entering the park.
Tickets and more information for Melanoma, Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Awareness Excursion with Low Country Dermatology can be found at http://lcderm.com/
ABOUT LOW COUNTRY DERMATOLOGY
Low Country Dermatology specializes in the treatment of adult and pediatric diseases of the skin, hair and nails. Dr. Corinne Howington is a board certified dermatologist with expertise in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Low Country Dermatology is located at 310 Eisenhower Dr. Suite 12A Savannah, GA 31406. For more information, visit lcderm.com.
Media Contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
info@crussomarketing.com
912-665-0005
