NumXL 1.65 (HAMMOCK) is officially here!

Spider Financial released a new version of its time series/statistical solution for Excel. NumXL 1.65 offers more models of exponential smoothing and enhanced forecast performance measures and boasts more online support and documentation.

Spider Financial has released a new version of NumXL 1.65 (aka "HAMMOCK"). This version fully supports several exponential smoothing models, including simple exponential, linear exponential, double exponential, triple exponential, and now general exponential smoothing functions. Also, we have enhanced the capability for built-in optimization of every exponential smoothing function to help you quickly gather the most accurate smoothing factor.Furthermore, we have added several enhanced forecast performance measures for seasonal and nonseasonal data, including mean absolute percentage error (MAPE), mean absolute scaled error (MASE), mean squared error (MSE), and many more. These forecast performance measures provide statistics to help you understand the power and accuracy of your forecast, and to help users make sense of their forecast process capability.Lastly, we have increased our Spanish support to include a wider selection of technical notes, video tutorials, and online support.NumXL Pro is compatible with Excel versions 2007 or later, and Windows 2007 or later.https://youtu.be/Tb5UIjqcdiACheck us out: numxl.com