Latest SuperSurv 3.3 Offers More than Bug Fixes

Supergeo continues to upgrade and maintain SuperSurv 3.3. In the latest update, SuperSurv has more coordinate systems and supports external devices using NTRIP.

-- Designed for field surveyors, SuperSurv 3.3 is an Android app equipped with various GIS functions and GNSS positioning technology. With friendly UI design, it is very easy-to-use even for unskilled field workers or beginners of mobile GIS products. Thanks to frequent and close contact between users and the product team, Supergeo always takes feedback from clients seriously and use it to optimize the UI design and manipulations of SuperSurv.The latest update of SuperSurv 3.3 has been released this week. As an innovative mobile product of SuperGIS solution, SuperSurv has attracted much attention and received numerous feedback from field surveying companies all over the world since it was launched. To make good use of these suggestions, the product team would periodically hold meetings, adopt great ones and turn them into new features in the future release. The regular software update and maintenance are secret to keep the technology of SuperSurv ahead among competitors.There are three key functions in this update. Firstly, the NTRIP service now supports external devices, which augments the options to use high-precision GNSS positioning technique. Secondly, to meet the growing demands from users of different countries, this new version will provide more local coordinate systems, including the Cape Datum and Rectified Skew Orthomorphic-Natural Origin from South Africa. Lastly, several existing features are improved to enhance the overall stability and performance of the system.Regular maintenance and updates of products are not only Supergeo's core value but also an important commitment to all users. As long as the environment of clients conforms to the product specification, Supergeo would surely spare no effort to deliver the best user experience.Want to try this latest update of SuperSurv? Download for free:Learn new features in the brand-new SuperSurv 10:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.