Latest SuperSurv 3.3 Offers More than Bug Fixes
Supergeo continues to upgrade and maintain SuperSurv 3.3. In the latest update, SuperSurv has more coordinate systems and supports external devices using NTRIP.
The latest update of SuperSurv 3.3 has been released this week. As an innovative mobile product of SuperGIS solution, SuperSurv has attracted much attention and received numerous feedback from field surveying companies all over the world since it was launched. To make good use of these suggestions, the product team would periodically hold meetings, adopt great ones and turn them into new features in the future release. The regular software update and maintenance are secret to keep the technology of SuperSurv ahead among competitors.
There are three key functions in this update. Firstly, the NTRIP service now supports external devices, which augments the options to use high-precision GNSS positioning technique. Secondly, to meet the growing demands from users of different countries, this new version will provide more local coordinate systems, including the Cape Datum and Rectified Skew Orthomorphic-
Regular maintenance and updates of products are not only Supergeo's core value but also an important commitment to all users. As long as the environment of clients conforms to the product specification, Supergeo would surely spare no effort to deliver the best user experience.
Want to try this latest update of SuperSurv? Download for free:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Learn new features in the brand-new SuperSurv 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
