Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Experience Tradition at Mexico Lindo Cooking

New this summer: travel packages to discover Yucatan cultural heritage.
 
 
Experience Mexico Lindo Cooking
Experience Mexico Lindo Cooking
 
CANCUN, Mexico - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyday is resort time along the Riviera Maya.

The Mexico Lindo Cooking School is a unique experience presenting traditional cuisine at a cozy Cancun casita that offers a variety of private intimate classes -- whether an all day immersive gourmet experience, a 3-course afternoon class, or a program dedicated to artisan tortilla and salsas.

New this summer: travel packages to discover Yucatan cultural heritage and regional cuisine including Mayan influences, as well as Caribbean and European varietals. The Caribbean region boasts a tropical abundance of coconut, pineapple, tamarind and mamey -- all configure prominently in Yucatan menus.
The new travel packages include a variety of options:
Our standard 5 days/ 4 nights package includes a welcome dinner and breakfast at our casita + a day trip to Valladolid to see the sights and explore cultural heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula. Discover sustainable cenotes and colonial era architecture, notably the Convent of San Bernardino de Siena.

Our 7 day/ 6 night package includes the same plus the option of a fishing day at Puerto Morelos beach or Sailing to Isla Mujeres.

Our 9 day/ 8 night premium package includes the same plus a  Mérida tour.  As state and regional capital, Mérida is a vibrant cultural center featuring museums, galleries, theatres and restaurants.

Please inquire other details, pricing, availability and reservations at the school: info@mexicolindocooking.com

Tripadvisor ratings ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination. Enjoy the best of Mexican cuisine by expert chefs in a sunny intimate atmosphere. Our CEO and Star Chef, Alejandra Kauachi recently participated in the Taco Competition at the prestigious annual Cancun Wine and Food Festival. Internationally trained and accredited, and also available for other onsite programs and looking forward to stateside collaborations.

Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture. Come to the fiesta side of Riviera Maya to experience tradition + keepsake memories. Also a pleasure to present another fun armchair tour of our kitchen produced by EverythingPlayaDelCarmen.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COmjZbMkJCc



Come to Cancun for the sunshine, stay awhile for your own magical fiesta!

Contact
Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388
info@mexicolindocooking.com
Page Updated Last on: May 17, 2017
