 
News By Tag
* Gourmet Coffee Beans
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Coffee Giveaway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Aroma Bravo Coffee Giveaway Draws In Hundreds of Entries

Aroma Bravo's special coffee giveaway has garnered hundreds of entries just days after launching.
 
 
Gourmet Coffee Beans Made from 100% Organic Arabica
Gourmet Coffee Beans Made from 100% Organic Arabica
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gourmet Coffee Beans
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
Coffee Giveaway

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea's current giveaway is off to a great start. People began submitting their entries as soon as the contest was launched, collecting hundreds of entries in just a few days' time.

"It seems that many coffee lovers are really eager to win this giveaway. The turnout is even higher than the last contest we did," says a company representative.

It's no surprise that many participants are scrambling to join. After all, the prize at stake is 1 Bonjour French Press plus 3 packs of Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans. It's a $60.96 value that the final winner can get absolutely for free.

"We want the lucky winner to have the ultimate gourmet coffee experience at home, that's why we're giving away our very own Honduras whole coffee beans, with a matching Bonjour French Press from DIYIdeaCenter.com. We're excited to see who will win this special coffee set!" The representative added.

The Aroma Bravo Coffee Giveaway will officially end on May 28 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. This gives contestants less than 2 weeks to accumulate their entries. At the end of the contest period, the lucky winner will then be selected as the recipient of the prize.

To qualify for the coffee giveaway, contestants need to visit the DIY Idea Center website where the contest is currently being hosted. Simply fill in the necessary details to earn an entry. For the best results, Aroma Bravo suggests submitting the maximum number of daily entries and going to the website every day until the contest ends.

"Participants can actually submit up to 5 entries per day. Doing this will maximize one's chances of winning since the winner selection will be done through a random draw. So the more entries you send, the more chances of getting the French press and gourmet coffee beans combo," the representative advised.

As of today, hundreds of entries have already been registered. Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea and DIY Idea Center are expecting even more entries as the contest goes on.

Interested participants can enter the coffee giveaway at https://www.diyideacenter.com/sweeps/DIY-French-Press-Aro....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Gourmet Coffee Beans, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Coffee Giveaway
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share