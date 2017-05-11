News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Coffee Giveaway Draws In Hundreds of Entries
Aroma Bravo's special coffee giveaway has garnered hundreds of entries just days after launching.
"It seems that many coffee lovers are really eager to win this giveaway. The turnout is even higher than the last contest we did," says a company representative.
It's no surprise that many participants are scrambling to join. After all, the prize at stake is 1 Bonjour French Press plus 3 packs of Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans. It's a $60.96 value that the final winner can get absolutely for free.
"We want the lucky winner to have the ultimate gourmet coffee experience at home, that's why we're giving away our very own Honduras whole coffee beans, with a matching Bonjour French Press from DIYIdeaCenter.com. We're excited to see who will win this special coffee set!" The representative added.
The Aroma Bravo Coffee Giveaway will officially end on May 28 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. This gives contestants less than 2 weeks to accumulate their entries. At the end of the contest period, the lucky winner will then be selected as the recipient of the prize.
To qualify for the coffee giveaway, contestants need to visit the DIY Idea Center website where the contest is currently being hosted. Simply fill in the necessary details to earn an entry. For the best results, Aroma Bravo suggests submitting the maximum number of daily entries and going to the website every day until the contest ends.
"Participants can actually submit up to 5 entries per day. Doing this will maximize one's chances of winning since the winner selection will be done through a random draw. So the more entries you send, the more chances of getting the French press and gourmet coffee beans combo," the representative advised.
As of today, hundreds of entries have already been registered. Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea and DIY Idea Center are expecting even more entries as the contest goes on.
Interested participants can enter the coffee giveaway at https://www.diyideacenter.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
